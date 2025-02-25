Raiders pull off blockbuster Matthew Stafford trade in 3-round NFL Mock Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders will essentially be punting on 2025 if they go into the year with either Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell as the team's starting quarterbacks, which is one of the main reasons they have been connected to Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford often during the early stages of the offseason.

If the Raiders are able to acquire Stafford, who is being rumored to cost a first-round pick in any trade, there's a very real chance that this team ditches the No. 6 overall pick in a weak quarterback class to move forward with a proven producer and winner to kick off the Pete Carroll era.

Should the Raiders end up trading No. 6 overall to acquire Stafford, that still shouldn't disqualify Carroll and new GM John Spytek from knocking it out of the park in the 2025 NFL Draft. They can build a winner around Stafford by nailing their mid-round picks in this draft.

Las Vegas Raiders 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft after Matthew Stafford trade

Round 2, Pick 37: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

It seems like a mortal lock that new Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly will bang the table to land one of his old Buckeyes players, and Henderson makes the most sense due to the Raiders' horrid backfield situation. When compared to teammate Quinshon Judkins, Henderson has more speed and big-play potential.

Henderson should start right away in Las Vegas, as he knows Kelly's offense like the back of his hand already. Even with the Kelly hire, Carroll is a coach who loves to pound the rock. He is likely well aware the current cast of characters in the Las Vegas backfield is incapable of toting the rock the way he wants.

Round 3, Pick 68: Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami

Restrepo has shot up draft boards this season, as he established himself as Cam Ward's No. 1 target during his spectacular final collegiate season. Restrepo wouldn't have been able to do that without his combination of elite separation skills underneath, surprising speed, and impressive YAC ability.

Restrepo is not the biggest receiver out there at 5-9, which may limit him to the slot in the pros. However, the Raiders need a slot receiver, and Stafford has shown to love hitting slot targets who can get open consistently. Restrepo could be WR2 as a rookie.

Round 3, Pick 73: Emery Jones Jr, OT, LSU

Kolton Miller has been a solid left tackle for years, and rookie right tackle DJ Glaze had his moments last year, but no one would fault the Raiders for investing in the offensive line with one of their premium picks this April. Jones, who played right tackle alongside likely Top 10 pick Will Campbell, carries starter potential in the right offense.

No one is doubting Jones' power and lower body strength, but he needs some work from a technical point of view due to some very rigid reps on tape. The Raiders could work with him, provided they don't overwhelm him by starting him as a rookie.