The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the most poorly run organizations in the NFL over the last several decades. If it weren't for randomly hitting on a handful of draft picks, the franchise may have experienced lows previously unimaginable.

However, owner Mark Davis has kicked things into high gear this offseason by letting new general manager John Spytek, head coach Pete Carroll, and minority owner Tom Brady make all of the football decisions.

That started this offseason in free agency, and that leash was extended to the 2025 NFL Draft, where the trio brought home the Raiders' largest class in years. On paper, they also look like they could be the most successful in recent memory.

Raiders pulled off a draft steal that has an ESPN expert pumped

Fans and analysts took notice of Spytek's prowess in particular during the draft, and plenty of praise has been heaped onto the franchise in the aftermath. ESPN analyst Louis Riddick weighed in on the event and provided his favorite Day 2 or 3 prospect from each NFL team.

For the Raiders, his choice was wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr., who Riddick believes could be a significant contributor or starter in Las Vegas within the next two or three seasons.

Thornton was picked with the No. 108 overall pick in the fifth round by the Raiders despite relatively low college production. During his final season at Tennessee, he caught just 26 passes for 661 yards and six touchdowns, which does not exactly jump off the page.

However, Thornton's 6-foot-5 frame combined with blazing 4.3-second 40-yard dash speed make him a no-brainer for an NFL team on Day 3 of the draft. He also has great hands and his route-running is incredibly underrated, so he may even be a factor for the Raiders far sooner than most think.

Experts and analysts from all around the league have already begun hyping up Thornton before he plays a single snap in the NFL, which has given him higher expectations than most late-round prospects typically garner.

However, with his natural abilities and Coach Carroll's talent for bringing players to their potential, Thornton should be in great hands with the Las Vegas Raiders. If he can grow this offseason under the guidance of Carroll, veteran Jakobi Meyers and wide receivers coach Chris Beatty, the sky may be the limit for the young player.