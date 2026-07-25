Raiders punter A.J. Cole just topped LeBron James in the funniest way

For the first time since most fans can remember, the Las Vegas Raiders have actually enjoyed a quiet offseason. And that is, by all means, a great thing. But the lack of activity has pushed me to the point that I feel it's necessary to point out how A.J. Cole just topped NBA superstar LeBron James.

Yes, the Raiders' punter just out-did arguably the greatest basketball player of all time.

With hardly any news breaking out of the NFL or NBA during the depths of the offseason, the sports world sat impatiently as James mulled over his decision about where to finish his legendary career. On Friday, he decided on the Philadelphia 76ers, joining an ultra-talented team with true title hopes.

Here's the kicker, though: James signed a two-year deal worth just $8 million. And taking a pay cut makes sense, as LeBron is already a billionaire and just wants to win a ring on his way out. But now he is making less money during the 2026 season than A.J. Cole is in Las Vegas.

Checkmate, LeBron!

Lebron James' 76ers contract is cheaper than Raiders' A.J. Cole's

Obviously, this is a tongue-in-cheek piece about the often strange world of finance in professional sports. And I hope that Cole, if he ever reads this, finds the humor in it, because Dylan Laube told me earlier this summer that the Raiders' punter was one of the funniest and chillest guys on the team.

And even though Cole is one of the league's best punters, he probably shouldn't be making more in cash from his organization than James will. But such is the reality. According to Spotrac, Cole will earn $4.5 million in cash from the Raiders during the 2026 NFL season. James will make $3.87 million.

Now, James clearly makes more in endorsements, his career earnings are much higher, and even over a two-year window in 2026 and 2027, he is set to make more in Philadelphia than Cole is in Las Vegas. But zooming out the lens would take away from the Raiders' punter, so let's lock back in.

Here are some other players on the roster in Las Vegas who are making around what LeBron will during the 2026 season:

Aidan O'Connell - $3.674 million

Tre Tucker - $3.674 million

Thomas Booker IV - $3.674 million

Isaiah Pola-Mao - $3.61 million

Jordan Meredith - $3.52 million

Spencer Burford - $3.26 million

That feels like the level that LeBron is at, right? If we're splitting hairs here, then one may point out that James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer, a four-time champion, four-time Finals MVP, four-time regular season MVP, and a 22-time NBA All-Star. All these awards that mean nothing in the NFL.

Has LeBron ever pinned the Denver Broncos inside of their own 2-yard line twice in the first half of a Thursday Night Football game? Does he have an 83-yard punt on his résumé? Where does LeBron stack up on the all-time average yards per punt list? He can't be higher than Cole, who is at No. 1.

The stats aren't kind to Mr. James.

A.J. Cole LeBron James Punts 445 0 Total Punt Yards 21,572 0 Yards per Punt 48.5 (1st All-Time) 0 Long 83 0 Inside-20 192 0 Inside-20% 43.1% 0

I mean, c'mon.

Again, this is a facetious piece meant to expand upon the first thought that crossed my mind when James inked his new deal with the 76ers, which was, "What is the NFL comparison for this?" Hopefully, this made a few fans laugh along the way before the real work starts in training camp.

I think I speak for all of Raider Nation when I say that we love A.J. Cole, but we are beseeching every power in the universe that we can think of to see him on our TV screens a bit less this fall. Long live the Raiders' offense, and long live Cole, who is making LeBron James' pockets look a bit thin this year.