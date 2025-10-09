Raiders' quarterback problem won't be solved by this horrible reunion idea

At least in the short term, until they found a viable younger option, Geno Smith was supposed to fix the Las Vegas Raiders' issues at quarterback. In Week 1, he looked like the solution in a victory over the New England Patriots.

But over the last four games, Smith is averaging 203.5 passing yards per game with five touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 68.4 passer rating. If not for garbage time in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders and Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, those numbers would be even worse.

Whispers of benching Smith have grown louder, whether that be for a game or two, or wore, permanently. Head coach Pete Carroll is not helping the situation with a stubborn refusal to hold Smith to the same standard he's holding every other player to.

But job security comes easily when you're one of the head coach's "guys," and you were his hand-picked quarterback when he came to Las Vegas. There are no good solutions to the Raiders' quarterback issue right now, so barring an injury, the fans won't see Kenny Pickett or Aidan O'Connell.

Raiders reuniting Pete Carroll with Russell Wilson would also be a disaster

On his updated NFL trade block board for Week 6, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report included New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson. Knox also named the Raiders as a potential suitor, surely in deference to Wilson's history with Carroll over 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

Carroll and Wilson have apparently repaired their relationship after it clearly went astray before Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. There was a time very early last offseason when a reunion in Las Vegas might've even made sense.

But that ship seemed to sail pretty quickly, as the Raiders went with Smith, and Wilson ultimately signed with the Giants. Wilson's performance erosion over the last few years is well-known at this point. But this red zone sequence, in what should be his last start for the Giants back in Week 3, had to have been the last straw that led to his benching in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart.

Unreal sequence of red zone quarterbacking by Russell Wilson. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/JUlZcZKeDk — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) September 22, 2025

If you scored that at home, or remember it, that was: A pass that literally went up the tunnel in the back of the end zone, an attempt to run and gain yardage as if he is still 10 years younger, an airmailed pass to the back of the end zone and an apparent attempt to dent the crossbar.

As awful as Smith has been over the last few games, his issues seem to be correctable, and he's made enough good plays so that he doesn't look like he's completely done. The idea that Wilson would be any better goes nowhere fast, but that Knox felt compelled to offer it says it all right now.

Las Vegas is best suited to ride it out with someone on the current roster, whether that be Smith, Pickett, O'Connell or rookie Cam Miller, and attempt to find their quarterback of the future in the 2026 draft. Adding Wilson to the mix wouldn't solve anything, and in fact, it would completely interfere.