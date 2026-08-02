Raiders' Quay Walker is loving Rob Leonard changing his role in Las Vegas

It cannot be overstated just how much better this Las Vegas Raiders linebacker corps is headed into the 2026 NFL season. After watching players like Devin White, Elandon Roberts and Jamal Adams eat up the snaps last year, Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean will be a breath of fresh air for Raider Nation.

But the embarrassment of riches that Rob Leonard has with his starting linebacker duo left the first-year Raiders defensive coordinator with a tough decision about who should be the green dot. It seems as though he landed on Dean, which will be a distinct change for Walker in Las Vegas.

An adjustment can be a good thing, though, especially for a player like Walker, who has been craving a different kind of role than he had with the Green Bay Packers. And according to him, not being the green dot is actually somewhat freeing and allows Walker to be the versatile piece he desires to be.

Las Vegas Raiders are asking more of Quay Walker by giving him less responsibility

When asked about how much he loves Leonard's system and how the new play-caller plans on utilizing him, Walker seemingly couldn't hide his excitement. Raider Nation may see an entirely different, but better, player than they saw on tape in Green Bay.

“I love it because teams can't really dictate where I'm going to be at. I'm going to be lining up everywhere," Walker told reporters. "It's kind of what I wanted my whole career. I didn't want to just be a stay-still type of player. I kind of like to move around just because of my skill set, my size, my speed and everything like that. But I’ve just got to stay locked in. I love it, and so far it's pretty good.”

Not being the green dot linebacker, which Walker was for four years with the Packers, seems like it'll be a fairly sizable adjustment, though. But according to Walker, it sounds like he is relishing in that change and not having quite the same level of responsibility, at least in that sense.

"It's kind of different, but it’s kind of allowed me just to have a little less on my plate," Walker admitted. "I think I'm at my best - not saying that I don't like it because I am a linebacker, so I still treat it like it's the same - but yeah, it freed me up a little bit. But I still help Nakobe [Dean] out, just help the defense out by being a great communicator.”

Old habits die hard, though. As he alluded to, Walker isn't planning on being mute without the headset in his helmet. He knows that defensive communication is a collaborative effort, and although he doesn't have the green dot distinction, his mental approach still needs to remain sharp.

“I kind of still treat it like I'm a green dot because I had a green dot for all four years when I was in Green Bay," Walker said. "Whether the D&D is first and 10, first and eight, second and seven, get back on track. Those situations, I'm just alert to screens, play action, whatever the case may be. Third-and-short situation, fourth and short, just alert the D-line to watch the ball, earmuffs, to not hear the cadence. Just watch the ball, get off on the ball, move when the ball move and things like that. I still have a lot of knowledge because I played a lot of ball, so I'm not going to stop doing what I'm doing just because I'm technically not the green dot, but still though, I still treat it like I am. That's all.”

Walker is wasting no time making a great impression, either. Ashton Jeanty also spoke to the media on Thursday, and the young stud running back had high praise for Las Vegas' new do-it-all linebacker, stating that he's been learning from him in the early going.

“I think he's one of the best linebackers in the game. I feel like he's a little underrated," Jeanty said. "With what he's done, to learn from him, learn what he's watching, what running backs are doing, it only helps my game to see how I can better set up runs and all types of things.”

All in all, this new role and approach has Walker really enjoying his time in Las Vegas.

“Man, it's pretty fun, honestly," Walker admitted. "It pretty much just puts me at ease. Not saying my mind is not still going, because that's me, regardless of whatever the situation is. But like I just said, it just kind of freed me up a little bit. That way, I can just focus on certain things instead of actually having to get the call."

Raider Nation may see a different version of Walker this season than they're prepared for, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. Leonard adjusting his role could finally launch him into elite linebacker conversations, which he finds himself on the cusp of ahead of this season.