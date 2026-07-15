Raiders apparently signed an ascending free agent at the perfect time

John Spytek and Klint Kubiak had an obvious mission in the first few waves of free agency: Target players who can still be at the peak of their powers when the Las Vegas Raiders finally turn things around. That meant signing players who were entering their age-27 season or younger.

Fortunately for Las Vegas' new leadership tandem, the stars aligned for them. A handful of great veterans at positions of need were available on the open market, and the Raiders had both the cap space and the need to spend cash. This brought a myriad of much-needed positional overhauls.

Perhaps no bigger one came than the one at linebacker. Even though the additions of Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean came with warning labels, and not everyone was a fan of Walker's contract, in particular, one can't deny that the Silver and Black's linebacker corps is way better off in 2026.

In fact, when it comes to Walker, Las Vegas may have signed him at the perfect time.

Las Vegas Raiders' Quay Walker rapidly ascends in NFL LB rankings

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler continued with his positional rankings, as voted on by a cast of anonymous NFL executives, coaches and scouts. Although Walker didn't crack the top 10 at linebacker, he was the first honorable mention listed, meaning he effectively came in at No. 11.

Not only is this a tremendous feat for the 26-year-old in and of itself, but it should be noted that in last year's poll, Walker wasn't anywhere on the list. 32 NFL linebackers received top 10 votes in this exercise last offseason, and Walker did not. Clearly, he grew a lot last season.

Just ask an NFC assistant coach who spoke to Fowler.

"The light finally came on for him last year," said an NFC assistant coach. "I thought he diagnosed the run game better than in the past. He has always been fast, long and can hit."

If the light finally came on for him in 2025, then Raider Nation has to be excited about Walker's prospects in 2026 and beyond. The young player is still ascending at this point in his NFL career, and in a role where he can do more than ever before, Walker can reach new heights in Las Vegas.

He already made his mark, both on and off the field, during the Silver and Black's offseason program. With his calling card being his speed, physicality and hitting prowess, it wouldn't shock anyone to see him thrive even more when the pads come on and contact is allowed at training camp.

The light may have finally come on for Walker with the Green Bay Packers last year, but the Raiders stand to benefit most from that with him under contract for the next three years. And linebacker is one of those positions where players don't really fall off a cliff at a certain age.

Walker, especially if he continues the upward trend that he's on, could be a force in the middle of the Las Vegas defense for years and years to come. The timing couldn't be better for him to come aboard, and now it's time for him and the Raiders to prove that this signing can make a big difference.