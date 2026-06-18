Raiders' quest to fix biggest remaining flaw hinges on unproven signing

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't have many bright spots during the 2025 NFL season, to put it nicely. Despite drawing plenty of buzz before the start of the year, the team fell flat on its face under Pete Carroll, especially on offense, which was led by Chip Kelly.

Even after drafting running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round, Las Vegas still had one of the NFL's least efficient rushing attacks and ranked 32nd in total rushing yards again. The rookie did well with what he was given, but the blocking in front of him often gave him no chance to gain decent yardage.

This offseason, the Raiders have set out to fix their offense, starting with the trenches. But they're relying heavily on a relatively unproven player to take a real step forward: Spencer Burford, who is currently pencilled in as the team's starting left guard.

His performance could make or break the Raiders' rushing efficiency this season.

Las Vegas Raiders relying on Spencer Burford to improve rushing attack may be ill-advised

Burford played the first four seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers. He was their starting right guard in his first two years, but eventually got demoted to a backup role. His best season came in 2023, under a young offensive passing game coordinator by the name of Klint Kubiak.

That year, Burford struggled in pass protection, but he was a strong run blocker. He earned a PFF run blocking grade of 62.9 and helped Christian McCaffrey surpass 1,700 yards on the ground en route to the Offensive Player of the Year Award.

In need of a boost in the run game, Kubiak took a chance on Burford this offseason. The Raiders had the least efficient rushing attack in the NFL last season, and it wasn't particularly close. They finished with -0.26 EPA (Expected Points Added) Per Rush, ranking last in the league by a wide margin.

It didn't matter how talented Jeanty was. He had nowhere to go.

Burford, alongside Tyler Linderbaum, will attempt to make the running game a strength in Las Vegas. The two should thrive in duo blocks, allowing Jeanty to reach the second level more often than ever before.

Wedged between Linderbaum and Kolton Miller, Burford will be set up to succeed. But NFL defenses are getting better and better every offseason at identifying and exploiting the weakest link on an offensive line.

The former 49ers lineman will have his work cut out for him early in the 2026 NFL season. If he proves himself a worthy starter, the Raiders could finally have the strong rushing attack Jeanty was meant to bring. But if he shows what he has in the past, Las Vegas could be in trouble again.