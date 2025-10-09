Raiders quietly sign versatile former first-round LB to practice squad

The Las Vegas Raiders have had issues throughout their roster and in all three aspects of the game during the 2025 NFL season. Unfortunately, despite hiring a veteran head coach with a seemingly no-nonsense attitude this offseason, off-the-field issues have bled into the building as well.

A myriad of problems have been weighing the team down since training camp. The sudden release of Christian Wilkins and retirement of Amari Cooper stole headlines before the year. There was also the trade request from Jakobi Meyers after the new brass declined to offer him a contract extension.

These problems did not stop once the season began, as the Raiders fans questioned the handling of Jackson Powers-Johnson and Raheem Mostert's roles in the first month. Meanwhile, two days before the Week 5 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, fans found out that starting linebacker Germaine Pratt would not travel with the team and would be out for non-injury-related reasons.

Raiders add former first-round pick as practice squad depth

One day after the 40-6 blowout loss, Pratt was released from the team with no explanation. The front office countered the move by signing linebacker Jon Rhattigan from the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad, adding him to the 53-man roster.

Las Vegas made the Rhattigan signing official on Wednesday, while also announcing that they were adding Jamin Davis, a versatile linebacker, to their practice squad. They released quarterback Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to make room for the former first-round pick.

While Rhattigan, a former Seattle Seahawk, was added to the 53-man roster due to his familiarity with Pete Carroll, his role will likely be on special teams. He has played just 20 defensive snaps in his five-year career despite appearing in 53 games.

RELATED: Raiders are only delaying the inevitable by not benching Geno Smith

Davis, on the other hand, has far more upside and has shown plenty of versatility in his young career while playing both inside linebacker and edge rusher. His longest stint before Las Vegas was with the Washington Commanders, but he also made stops with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets.

He has appeared in 54 games in his four-year NFL career, making 36 starts. Davis has recorded 287 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, one interception, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and six passes defended, so he's got legitimate experience and production.

The addition of the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft continues with the Raiders' trend of buying low on defensive players with low-risk, high-reward deals. That was a theme throughout the offseason, and it appears to be the case with the addition of Davis.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has had success developing unheralded linebackers into difference-makers over the years, so hopefully, he can do the same with Davis. Las Vegas' linebacker room surely needs another solid piece after the sudden release of Pratt, so hopefully, he gets an opportunity.