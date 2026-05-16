Raiders receive strange NFL compliment that feels much more like an insult

It is hard to argue that first-year head coach Klint Kubiak has an easy path to success for the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2026 NFL season. Yes, they made a lot of great offseason moves and the proper gears are in motion for an eventual turnaround. But he'll still face his share of obstacles.

One of which is a difficult schedule, which was officially released on Thursday night. Kubiak's team has far more daunting matchups than favorable opponents, which is a product of bad luck, a tough division and the league never making things easier on the Silver and Black.

But one NFL writer has a mid-season Raiders matchup circled on his calendar as one of the most intriguing games of the year. That may seem like a good thing, or something for the fanbase to look forward to, but in reality, it is actually a slight at the team.

Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest game is apparently just a Maxx Crosby trade showcase

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr went through and named his “best games” of the 2026 NFL season. The Raiders’ Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks made the list. And while that seems like a compliment, it actually feels much more like a criticism.

“How is Maxx Crosby doing? It’s a fair question, especially after this matchup against the Seahawks, which will be less than 48 hours before the trade deadline. Obviously, the concern with Crosby’s knee is long-term and, at least in the eyes of the medical community, more of a matter of risk assessment. If Crosby has eight sacks at the deadline and is then just a year and change away from being at a cut-off point in his contract, is he worth a first-round pick and perhaps some additional sweetener (the Ravens’ abandoned pact with Las Vegas reflected an asking price of two first-round picks, which was a step down from the Micah Parsons deal)? If he starts sluggishly and then pummels Charles Cross in this particular week, will it revive the market? The onus is, sadly, on the player to stay injury-free in a league with a 100% injury rate. Crosby could sustain an injury that is primarily unrelated to his surgically repaired knee and still receive discriminatory treatment from teams that won’t want to part with valuable () 2027 draft capital. This will be a nice evaluation point. Is Crosby still double-teamed consistently? Has he maintained his efficacy, especially against the run? Does he fit into the new ecosystem being installed around Fernando Mendoza? This is the final chance to show contenders looking for an in-season upgrade.”

So… Nothing about Kubiak playing against his old team that he just won a Lombardi Trophy with? The Raiders welcoming the defending Super Bowl champions to Allegiant Stadium? Just this game being a Maxx Crosby trade showcase before the bye week?

Alright.

Look, Crosby’s long-term outlook with the Raiders is still feasibly in question. Yes, the two sides seem to have let bygones be bygones, but another tough start to the season could put a strain on the relationship once again. It is hard to know.

But for Las Vegas’ “best game” to solely be a product of Crosby potentially making himself a more valuable commodity before the trade window closes is downright insulting. While the idea may hold up, at least in a way, it was an unnecessary inclusion on this list.

Orr chose to mention the Silver and Black for the sole purpose of pointing out that Crosby, the team's heart and soul, could still be dealt because of another rough campaign. Instead of highlighting all of the improvements they made this offseason or the Kubiak of it all, he chose the route that he chose.

Perhaps the Raiders are 6-3 by the time they welcome Seattle to Allegiant Stadium and the game has some serious playoff implications. Maybe the Seahawks completely flounder without Kubiak and it is a mid-season toilet bowl. It’s impossible to predict the future.

In that same vein, it feels far too early to call a Week 10 matchup effectively an exhibit for other NFL teams to see what Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby can do against what is assumed to be a great offensive line once again, and how healthy he looks with some games behind him.

This game will be interesting. But I don’t think any preemptive Crosby trade implications make that true.