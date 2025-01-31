Raiders remake offense instantly in post-Senior Bowl 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving ahead with their new era after ditching Antonio Pierce. The ageless Pete Carroll has officially been introduced as the team's new head coach, while former Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek will get his chance to run the show up top.

While Carroll is a defensive-minded head coach who has often used his premium picks on that side of the ball, he and Spytek both need to realize that they won't get anywhere in an exceedingly difficult AFC West if they don't have the proper offensive firepower at their disposal.

With the Senior Bowl having highlighted multiple high-end prospects that would be perfect fits on this Raiders roster, Las Vegas would be well off if they followed this 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft and built Carroll an offense that can go toe-to-toe with the best in the AFC.

Las Vegas Raiders post-Senior Bowl 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 6: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Carroll had success with DK Metcalf in Seattle, so why not try to replicate that magic with McMillan. Clearly the best pure wide receiver prospect in this class, the 6-5 McMillan has elite ball skills, solid speed for someone his size, and remarkable consistency despite some iffy quarterback play.

McMillan is a Day 1 starter in the NFL, which should be appealing for a new regime trying to get their feet wet. No matter who is under center, throwing to McMillan, All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers, and Jakobi Meyers should give the passing game a serious kick in the rear end.

Round 2, Pick 37: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Quite simply, the Raiders aren't going to do much of anything with Aidan O'Connell as their starter in this division. Milroe has come under fire for his small hand size and baffling decision-making that led to some poor showings with the Crimson Tide, but his physical traits are undeniable.

At 6-1 and 220 pounds, Milroe profiles as a similar prospect to Jalen Hurts, albeit with a much stronger arm. His speed and athleticism are already elite, even by pro standards, and he has one of the best deep balls in this class. If Carroll trusts his old staff to refine Milroe into a starter, he could be a Day 2 steal.

Round 3, Pick 68: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Both Judkins and teammate TreVeyon Henderson are expected to be picked within the first three rounds, as they are both fresh off a very impressive run to a National Championship. Henderson may be the smooth big play guy, but Judkins is an old-school bruiser who runs with reckless abandon.

Judkins has been able to overcome a lack of great speed and blocking quality with hard-nosed runs and solid vision between the tackles. Carroll's offenses are always going to run the ball, and he'll need someone with more upside than the dreck Vegas put on display last season.

Round 3, Pick 73: Emery Jones Jr, OT, LSU

Kolton Miller has been a solid left tackle for this team, but he only has one year left on his contract before free agency. Rookie DJ Glaze had some nice moments, but inconsistency was a theme with him. In the modern NFL, there is no such thing as too many good offensive linemen.

Jones is a bit robotic in his playing style, and he doesn't have the best pass pro anchor for someone as big and strong as he is. However, the upper body power, solid hand usage when he gets into his pass sets, and play against future pro pass rushers should get the Raiders interested.