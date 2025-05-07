Raiders reportedly had stiff competition for Day 3 steal in 2025 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders needed a talent infusion at wide receiver before the 2025 NFL Draft. They got the ball rolling by adding TCU's Jack Bech in the second round, and they followed that up by selecting Tennessee wideout Dont'e Thornton Jr. with the No. 108 overall pick.

In the aftermath of the draft, the pick of Thornton in particular has been widely praised as a steal, even though he was projected to be a third or fourth-round prospect.

While Bech is in line to be a starter by Week 1, Thornton does not have that same luxury. He will go through a battle in camp with players like Tre Tucker, Tommy Mellott, Kyle Phillips and Collin Johnson for the third starting receiver spot.

Raiders were not the only team that coveted WR Dont'e Thornton Jr.

In a post-draft episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, Sports Illustrated's Hondo Carpenter reviewed the team's Day 3 picks. He had special praise for Thornton and provided extra insight about the selection.

“I think he’s special,” Carpenter said. “There were teams trying to trade up to get him when the Raiders selected him, so that’s a big deal. And I know that for a fact, because one of my friends’ teams was one of the teams trying to get up and he sent me a text when the Raiders picked him.”

As a rule of thumb in the NFL, it's a good sign when you are not the only team that likes a player. Carpenter's insinuation that the Raiders turned down trade offers to stick at No. 108 and take Thornton proves that they were not the only team who saw his potential.

Related: Raiders pulled off a draft steal that has an ESPN expert pumped

According to the NFL Combine IQ page, Thornton reached the fastest speed at the 10-yard split during the 40-yard dash (18.71 mph) among wide receivers at the event this year. He also posted the second-fastest top speed in the 40-yard dash (23.66 mph) among receivers at this year's combine, behind only the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Isaiah Bond (24.17 mph).

Thornton played four college seasons, splitting time at Oregon and Tennessee. While he only caught 26 passes during his most productive year, he led all of Division I with an average of 25.4 yards per catch last season for the Volunteers.

His combination of a 6-foot-5 frame and 4.3-second 40-yard dash speed simply does not grow on trees, so the Raiders got one of the most exciting projects in the event. If Thornton can pan out as an effective wideout for the Silver and Black, it will be considered the first of many draft victories for the new regime in Las Vegas.