Raiders reporter makes case to bring back veteran RB in free agency

Las Vegas Raiders fans should expect a much different roster than the one that finished 3-14 during the 2025 NFL season. The hiring of Klint Kubiak and the expected addition of Fernando Mendoza should give the team a boost, but there is still plenty of work to do elsewhere.

The top priorities figure to be bolstering the offensive line and revamping the defense. Of course, adding an offensive weapon or two to ease Mendoza's transition to the NFL should also be an important task for general manager John Spytek and the front office.

While it won't be a top priority, Spytek will likely also target a running back to back up or serve as a complement to young star Ashton Jeanty. A Raiders reporter recently made the case for the front office to bring back Raheem Mostert to serve in the role.

Raiders reporter claims the team should re-sign Raheem Mostert

Mostert joined the Raiders on a one-year, $1.6 million deal last offseason after a down year in 2024. He finished the season with just 22 carries for 104 yards, adding 70 receiving yards on 12 receptions. Ultimately, his biggest contribution came on special teams, as he returned 23 kickoffs for 673 yards.

Despite his lack of offensive usage, Silver & Black Sports Network's Jesse Merrick believes Las Vegas should bring him back in 2026 for a handful of key reasons.

"Would you be mad about bringing Raheem Mostert back? I know he's a little bit older, but he's got experience in the system," Merrick explained. "Go back to his time with San Francisco, that's where he had a lot of success, and that's what got him to Miami. Obviously, in Miami, he took off, and it's an adjacent type system, what he did there in Miami. So, I think he'd be a guy that would be really interesting to have in the fold and, again, would be cheap. You're not spending a ton of money on him. (He) can also help Jeanty learn this system and do all that, as well, and help the rest of the guys do it too. So, I'd be all for the Raiders bringing Raheem Mostert back, and he's a good locker room guy, too."

Mostert certainly wouldn't require the Raiders to break the bank, as his contract would likely be similar to the one he played on in 2025, or even cheaper. Despite his limited touches, he did rush for 4.7 yards per carry, with nearly a third of his overall touches resulting in first downs.

Kubiak also prefers to use two running backs to keep both fresh, as the Seattle Seahawks did with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. Additionally, while Mostert will turn 34 in April and is entering his 12th season in the NFL, he doesn't have a lot of tread on his tires.

He has just one season with more than 200 carries, as he set a career-high with 209 in 2023 when he led the league with 18 touchdowns. Mostert also has plenty of value as a returner, as he showed last season when he ranked fourth in kickoff yards per return among players with at least 20 returns.

Still, Las Vegas could likely find a higher-end option to bring in to spell Jeanty, as backup running backs are typically cheap. That shouldn't, however, preclude a Mostert reunion, as he could still serve as a return man and veteran in the locker room, while getting occasional touches.