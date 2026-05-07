Raiders reporter outlines why Las Vegas shouldn't address WR need until 2027

The Las Vegas Raiders were, inarguably, the NFL's worst team in 2025. That much should be evident by their 3-14 record and the fact that they landed the No. 1 overall pick for just the second time in franchise history, and the first time since 2007.

While the selection of Fernando Mendoza was obvious for months, Las Vegas was littered with needs entering the offseason. John Spytek has done a great job of addressing those holes throughout free agency and the draft, as this year's roster looks to be in a far better place than it was a season ago.

There is one glaring need that wasn't addressed, however, as the team remains without an X wide receiver or a legitimate No. 1 option. Raiders reporter Jesse Merrick, however, recently shared why the team is better off waiting until next offseason to fill that void.

Las Vegas Raiders reporter shares why fans shouldn't expect an 'X' WR this offseason

Several relatively big names remain available that could step in and immediately serve as the team's lead wideout. To this point, however, Las Vegas has not shown any interest in bringing in another veteran at the position.

Silver & Black Sports Network's Jesse Merrick explained why that need may not be addressed until 2027.

"The Raiders have made it very clear and apparent that they're not in win-now mode. Yes, we like the moves that they've made in the offseason in terms of free agency and the draft and all those things. And I know you guys are really excited about the direction they're heading in. I like the direction that they're heading in. But, again, they're building a foundation this season for the years moving forward. This is that foundational year," Merrick explained. "So, again, why are you going to bring in a vet to come in and take those snaps away from the young guys when you need to figure out if those young guys can be there for you in 2027 and beyond to be a part of that foundation? So, that's why, I believe, a No. 1 wide receiver very likely comes next year in the draft, free agency, you name it, however they decide to attack it. That's when I think it comes. The timing now just doesn't make sense. Again, figure out what you have, not only in the receiving core, but from a team as a whole."

While there is plenty of talent set for free agency at wide receiver next offseason, that will certainly change over the next 11 or so months. Next year's draft class, however, figures to be stacked at the position, with Jeremiah Smith being the clear top prospect, and Cam Coleman in consideration, too.

Ironically, Smith, a two-time All-American, was working out with Mendoza on Wednesday. Of course, Raider Nation would love it if the franchise were able to land the Ohio State star, as he would instantly become the best wide receiver on the roster and complete the offense from a skill player standpoint.

Merrick also noted that fans shouldn't be shocked by the fact that Las Vegas didn't add a true X wide receiver, as it is not necessary in Klint Kubiak's offense.

"Klint Kubiak uses motion, or at least did last season up in Seattle, on 62.6% of his plays up there. So, this is a guy that wants interchangeable pieces. That's what he's gotten and built up in this wide receiver core," Merrick noted. "After talking to our buddy Dalton Wasserman, he convinced me that this offense doesn't actually need that true 'X' boundary type of receiver that is going to go and win those jump ball situations, because when they're taking shots, even though they did it last year in Seattle at an 11% rate, it's not like they're doing it on the boundaries, on those fade balls and things like that. Yes, they'll mix more of those in with Fernando Mendoza, but they're doing a lot of those shots over the middle, the intermediate to deep area of the field in the middle there, rather than taking those shots on the edges, on the boundaries and stuff. It's a lot of those overs, those posts, things like that. So, you don't necessarily need that true X to do it. Again, it always helps to have that bigger-bodied guy, but that's not necessarily necessary in this offense."

The Seahawks did not utilize a true X receiver in 2025, instead moving several of their wideouts around the offense. They also used tight end Elijah Arroyo as their X wideout at times, which is something that Kubiak can certainly do with Brock Bowers.

While fans may want a boundary wideout, it seems that Kubiak's offense will look to maximize the potential of the players currently on the roster. After a year of evaluating how those players fit in the new system, Las Vegas may opt to address the position in 2027, when more young talent is available.