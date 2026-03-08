Raiders reporter reveals Fernando Mendoza's biggest flaw (but it's fixable)

The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of work to do this offseason, as the roster will have a much different look than it did in 2025. While fans have no idea how things will shape out in free agency and the draft, one thing that appears certain is the selection of Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick.

The move should bring some stability to the most important position in sports, as the Raiders finally appear set to land a franchise signal caller. It would mark the first time the organization has selected a quarterback in the first round since 2007, when they selected JaMarcus Russell, which, coincidentally, was also the last time they held the top overall pick.

While Mendoza is clearly the best quarterback in this year's draft class, he is not without his flaws. The Athletic's Ted Nguyen recently shared his biggest flaw; however, it is not one that he shouldn't be able to correct, particularly with the right coaching.

Ted Nguyen reveals Fernando Mendoza's biggest flaw ahead of expected Raiders pairing

There is plenty to like about Mendoza's game, which was one of the biggest stories of the 2025 college football season. After joining the Indiana Hoosiers, he became the first Heisman Trophy winner in program history, while also leading the team to their first-ever national title.

The Athletic's Nguyen broke down his game in an extensive piece, sharing that his biggest flaw is his tendency to hold onto the football.

"The biggest flaw in his game is a tendency to hold the ball while not sensing backside pressure. There were times he had open receivers downfield or his check-down open, and he would hesitate and take a sack. His negative play rate — something that tends to be difficult to improve on in the pros — is a red flag. However, I believe some of it was him learning a new system and just believing too much in his athleticism, trying to make plays with his legs. He has to realize that he won’t be able to use his legs as much in the NFL. He’ll have to get rid of the ball quickly more consistently."

While Nguyen notes that it will be difficult to improve on his negative play rate in the NFL, he also made it clear that those issues stemmed from trusting his athleticism. Of course, Mendoza will once again be learning a new system under first-year Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak.

Las Vegas' new leader has a system that should be able to correct the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner's biggest flaw. Kubiak's system prioritizes playing off the run and getting the ball out fast, which should eliminate Mendoza's tendency to hold onto the ball.

Also, as Nguyen added, NFL defenders are far more athletic than college defenders. A smart quarterback like Mendoza will certainly realize this, which should likely lead to him relying on his ability to beat the defense with his legs far less than he did in his lone season with the Hoosiers.

While every quarterback can become a bust, the Raiders have a coaching staff in place that can set Mendoza up for success. Yes, they still need to build out the roster, particularly the offensive line. But if Las Vegas can do that, Mendoza should be exactly what the fanbase has been looking for.