Raiders request first coordinator interview under Pete Carroll

The Las Vegas Raiders have started to pick up the pieces from the wreckage that was the 2024 season.

Pete Carroll was announced as head coach on Friday, and they paired him with a reliable talent evaluator in new general manager John Spytek.

Things are far from complete, however, for the new-look Raiders, as several major changes will take place before next season begins.

But before Carroll can worry about the roster or the draft, he must get his coaching staff in place, and that process began early on Monday.

Raiders request interview with Seahawks assistant Karl Scott for defensive coordinator

Scott is a fast riser in the coaching world as he began his career as a graduate assistant for Division II Delta State, and just 15 years later, he is in talks to be a defensive coordinator.

Along that journey, he has made multiple stops, most recently at Texas Tech, Alabama, and the Minnesota Vikings before Carroll hired him in Seattle.

He cut his teeth as a defensive backs coach, a position he served in for each of the programs he worked in. He also spent time as a defensive coordinator at Division I Southeastern Louisiana in 2014 before advancing to bigger programs.

In 2022, Carroll hired him to be both the defensive backs coach and the passing game coordinator, which is a unique blend of duties. He did such a good job that Mike Macdonald retained him when Carroll stepped down after the 2023 season.

Scott has been integral in the development of young Seahawks players like Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Coby Bryant, and Michael Jackson.

He also coached legends like Harrison Smith in his time with the Vikings, and a trio of great players in Patrick Surtain II, Xavier McKinney and Trevon Diggs when he was at the University of Alabama.

Scott is no stranger to coaching talented players, and the Raiders defense has a lot of them. Given that he has experience with Carroll and is just 39 years old, he could be a big part of the Raiders' future plans if hired.