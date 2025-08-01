Raiders resurface as trade destination for Terry McLaurin (but it comes at a cost)

The contract impasse between the Washington Commanders and wide receiver Terry McLaurin has gone on for most of the offseason, and surely, the Las Vegas Raiders have been monitoring the situation. He reported to training camp, but he's currently on the PUP list due to an ankle injury.

On Thursday, according to multiple reports, McLaurin requested a trade because there is seemingly no extension in sight. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the core of the holdup in contract talks is how the Commanders view the impact of McLaurin's age on his value and price point.

On the heels of the trade request coming to light, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson offered a couple of potential landing spots for McLaurin, one of which was the Silver and Black.

Scary Terry to the Titans as an extra weapon for Cam Ward or the Raiders as another weapon for Geno Smith, thoughts❔ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 31, 2025

Terry McLaurin could cost Raiders Jakobi Meyers in potential trade

In the wake of McLaurin asking the Commanders for a trade, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report proposed several trade destinations and packages for the nearly 30-year-old wideout. Moton had the following trade proposal for the Raiders to land the two-time Pro Bowler.

This is not the first time the Raiders have come up as a potential suitor for McLaurin. They have the cap space to accommodate the contract he'd like, and the need for a proven No. 1 wide receiver.

In the wake of left tackle Kolton Miller's contract extension, extending Meyers is next on the docket for the Raiders. But Moton instead used the idea of a new contract for Meyers as a jumping-off point for including him in a deal for McLaurin.

"If the Raiders are willing to give Meyers a new deal, why not offer him, along with a second-round pick, for a more accomplished receiver who's only a year older?" Moton wrote. "The Raiders can build the passing attack around All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers and McLaurin for the foreseeable future, while they develop (Jack) Bech and (Dont'e) Thornton in complementary roles. From the Raiders' perspective, McLaurin would be an upgrade over Meyers. McLaurin has racked up 1,000-plus receiving yards in five consecutive terms, while Meyers has only one such season in his career."

The whole idea of the Raiders trading for McLaurin would be to pair him with Meyers, not part with Meyers to get him. Giving up a second-round pick along with Meyers feels like a tangential non-starter, even if an aggressive trade offer shouldn't be ruled out.

There are surely better, or at least more practical, trade frameworks that could bring McLaurin to Las Vegas. Their current most proven wide receiver, plus a potentially top-50 overall pick, lands outside that logical frame.

Past Raiders regimes let themselves be fleeced by their desperation, but this one won't be had like that. While adding McLaurin is an enticing endeavor, perhaps the Raiders would be better suited investing less money to keep Meyers around and holding onto their second-round pick.

