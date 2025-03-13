Raiders reunite Chip Kelly and former Pro Bowl running back with savvy signing

Look at the Raiders making fun moves!

On a day that already saw some much-needed cathartic roster decisions get officially announced, the new(ish) look Raiders made another interesting move on Thursday, bringing in former Pro Bowl running back Raheem Mostert. The news was first reported by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. According to The Athletic's Raiders beat writer Vic Tafur, it'll be a deal worth up to a little over $2 million.

It also, amusingly enough, reunites new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly with Mostert, both of which were in San Francisco for Kelly's one season as the 49ers head coach. If you forgot that Chip Kelly was once the head coach of the 49ers for a season, that's okay – so did I. Frankly, I imagine the 49ers are actively trying to forget that.

Raiders' one-year deal for Raheem Mostert could be a sneaky great move

"Sources: The Raiders are signing former Dolphins Pro Bowl RB Raheem Mostert to a 1-year contract," he tweeted on Thursday afternoon. "The 10-year veteran had 1,012 rushing yards and a league-leading 21 total touchdowns in 2023. A big addition for Las Vegas’ offense."

Mostert, 32, is coming off a rough season with the Dolphins that saw him only start one of the 13 games he appeared in; he finished the year with 85 rushes and less than 300 yards. All that being said, he's only one year removed from a 2023 season that saw him lead the league in rushing touchdowns, finish with over 1,000 rushing yards, and make the only Pro Bowl of his career. At the very least, it's a low-risk one year deal that could raise the floor of a Raiders running back room that could desperately use it. Anything other than that, and the Raiders could have just pulled off one of their best moves of the offseason.