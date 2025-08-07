Raiders' rising star is leaving reporters stunned with camp dominance

The Las Vegas Raiders have arguably the league’s best tight end on their roster, and the expectation is that Brock Bowers could have an even better sophomore campaign now that he has a franchise quarterback.

With Geno Smith under center and a better play-caller in Chip Kelly, the Raiders now have a chance to have the NFL’s best tight end duo as well, with Bowers and Michael Mayer, a 2023 second-round pick out of Notre Dame.

After a very rocky 2024 season in which he missed significant time as he took care of his mental health, Mayer is now thriving in Kelly’s offense. He’s in much better physical shape and ready to show why he was one of the top tight end prospects to enter the draft over the last few years.

Reporters are raving about Michael Mayer's performance at Raiders training camp

In a recent article by Ryan McFadden of ESPN, he named the biggest standout so far through three weeks of training camp practices for the Raiders. That player was none other than Mayer, whom McFadden had plenty of good things to say about.

"Since OTAs, Mayer has been among the offensive standouts. The former Notre Dame standout said this is the best he's felt mentally and emotionally, and that has translated to his play on the field," McFadden wrote. "Although his numbers through two seasons have been underwhelming, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has big plans for Mayer in 2025. Those plans have been noticeable during camp."

The expectation is that the Raiders will use more sets with two tight ends this season, as Kelly will obviously emphasize the run game. With several young and unproven receivers on the roster outside of Jakobi Meyers, that feels like a wise decision until Jack Bech or Dont’e Thornton prove they are ready for bigger roles.

Mayer can be more of the inline tight end for the Raiders, whereas Bowers does his best work out of the slot. The fact that Mayer is having such a strong camp is an excellent indication that the two can coexist and have success in Kelly’s offense.

If Mayer really does have a breakout season in Las Vegas, there is no telling just how good this offense can be this year. Fans know that Bowers will be an elite option in the passing game, and Ashton Jeanty should help the run game be more effective. Having another viable option in the passing game would be great news for Geno Smith, but it would also help alleviate some of the coverage and pressure away from Bowers.

Time will tell how big the role will be for Mayer in Year 3, but all indications out of camp are that he’s been one of their best players and is ready to produce in a major way during the 2025 season. Expect Mayer to finally have his breakout season under Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly.

