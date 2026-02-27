Raiders' roadmap to highly-coveted linebacker prospect just got real blurry

The Las Vegas Raiders are in an interesting spot early in the 2026 NFL offseason. On the one hand, they have to use their resources carefully to improve a struggling roster. But on the other hand, the Raiders were so bad last season that almost anyone they draft or sign will actually be an upgrade.

That doesn't mean that Las Vegas should spend willy-nilly; they still have to prioritize the right players and make the most of their resources by adding high-end players at key positions. The Raiders, as it stands now, have no business using premier resources on luxury positions like off-ball linebacker.

But Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez may have been an exception. Despite a wildly successful career that should put him in first-round conversations, his perceived measurables and athletic ability were a black mark on him as a prospect. Many thought he'd fall late into Day 2 or even early into Day 3.

Raiders fans have loved the idea of Rodriguez in this range, as he felt like an absolute steal. But after a strong showing at the NFL combine, it's unlikely Rodriguez will last that long.

Raiders may lose out on draft steal as Jacob Rodriguez dominates NFL combine

In almost every mock draft that we've done, we have found a way to make Rodriguez a Raider. After all, he finished fifth in 2025 Heisman Trophy voting after tallying 128 tackles, including 11 for a loss, 4 interceptions, 7 forced fumbles, 6 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.

It is hard to find that level of production in major college football. But, perceived to be on the shorter side and not an elite athlete, Rodriguez wasn't as highly regarded as a prospect. That changed on Thursday, as he finished with the fourth-highest overall score among linebackers at the NFL combine.

This includes being ranked eighth in production score and fourth in athleticism score. That ought to quiet the noise about his limitations as a player. Not only did he run a 4.57-second 40-yard dash, much faster than his expected 4.65, but he tested well otherwise.

Rodriguez recorded a 1.6-second 10-yard split on the forty, showcasing his burst, and both a 38.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-and-1-inch broad jump show off his agility. He also finished first among linebackers in the 3-cone and short-shuttle drills, dominating his counterparts.

RELATED: Tom Pelissero's report makes Raiders trading Maxx Crosby feel very imminent

Given Las Vegas' immense needs all across the roster, taking an off-ball linebacker, which is not viewed as a premier position, in Rounds 3 or 4, was palatable. But after that performance, Rodriguez won't make it out of Round 2, and he could even sneak late into Day 1.

Between his tape and production, and now his measurables and testing numbers, no reason exists for Rodriguez to fall very far into Day 2. It may not be viewed as wise team-building for the Raiders to take an off-ball linebacker so early with all of their other, perhaps more pressing, needs.

Fortunately for the Silver and Black, this draft class is absolutely loaded with late-round gems at the linebacker position. Oregon's Bryce Boettcher is an unheralded player who should make a nice living on Sundays, and Cincinnati's Jake Golday should still be available for the Raiders at pick No. 67.

But unless Las Vegas wants to invest the No. 36 pick in Rodriguez, it is unlikely that he'll fall into their grasp. That's the thing about the offseason and the pre-draft process: Things shift a lot. But maybe the Raiders will address so many needs in free agency that they swing on Rodriguez early in Round 2.

He won't fall much further than that now.