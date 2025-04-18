Raiders roll the dice on polarizing QB prospect in new NFL mock draft

The Shedeur Sanders conversation has been one of the more confusing subtopics of this year's leadup to the draft. For, like, 80% of the time, he was considered QB1 in this year's draft class. Then, all of a sudden, he was QB2. And now he may not even get drafted in the first round? And some dude named Jaxson might go before him? For ... reasons? It's weird. (And 'weird' is probably underselling it.)

Some people are still convinced, however, that Sanders is going to be a top 10 pick. Not only that, but there are a select few out there who still think he'll land on the Raiders. Remember when that was a thing? You'd think that the Geno Smith trade – and subsequent extension – would have put an end to that, but that's nothing more than uninspired thinking. There's still hope for your pre-ordered Raiders Sanders jersey, thanks to the NFL's own mock draft.

NFL.com's mock draft simply won't let the Shedeur Sanders-Raiders dream die

"Sanders to the Raiders makes all kinds of sense. ﻿﻿﻿Geno Smith﻿﻿﻿'s new deal includes no guaranteed money after the 2026 season, per Over the Cap, potentially giving the team an out. Sanders would continue his relationship with minority owner Tom Brady and learn under Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly, giving the QB a chance to maximize his potential."

Time truly it a flat circle. It would be objectively hilarious if, after all this, Sanders really did just end up getting drafted by the Raiders in the top 10. And frankly, this blurb makes a lot of good points. If the general consensus is that Sanders could be a starting-level QB with a few years of learning with a clipboard first, having Geno Smith (and *Tom Brady*) at your side for that process would certainly help. My guess is that the Raiders – who claim to be in win-now mode – probably have more pressing needs than a developmental QB, but I literally know nothing about the NFL Draft or the Las Vegas' Raiders thought process.

So let this be a lesson to you: never let your dreams die. They may disappear for a few months at a time, but that doesn't mean they're gone forever. And when you need inspiration (/content) the most, they'll reappear at the perfect time. Draft SZN is truly a gift to us all.