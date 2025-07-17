Raiders rookie is barrelling toward stealing a roster spot at training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders made plenty of strides this offseason to upgrade what was arguably the worst quarterback room in the NFL last season. Gone now is Gardner Minshew, who was replaced as the starter by Geno Smith.

Smith is reunited with his former head coach, Pete Carroll, and may have the best collection of offensive pieces he has had yet in his career with Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, Jakobi Meyers and a collection of promising rookies.

However, at nearly 35 years old, the Raiders still need a long-term solution at the position. They took a minor swing at one in the draft when they selected North Dakota State's Cam Miller in the sixth round. He is far from a starter at this juncture, but he may make an impact this year anyway.

Rookie QB Cam Miller could steal roster spot during Raiders training camp

After the release of Carter Bradley on Monday, the quarterback room in Las Vegas has been whittled down to just three members: Smith, Miller and Aidan O'Connell. The new regime does not seem interested in trading O'Connell, and they likely don't want a recent draft pick on the practice squad.

This means that the team will all but certainly keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, when they have kept just two for the last few seasons. With this extra spot being allocated for the quarterback position, another room may not be able to keep all of the pieces that they want to.

A group like the offensive line or wide receivers is most likely to feel the effects of this. Carroll has made it clear that he plans to use multiple running backs, and keeping less than three tight ends would be wildly irresponsible.

Players who are on the fringe of the roster at these positions could be in trouble, like former seventh-round offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. or veteran wideouts like Kyle Phillips, Collin Johnson or Alex Bachman.

Miller may not be the long-term answer for the Silver and Black under center, but Carroll and new general manager John Spytek are going to at least give him that chance. Placing him on the practice squad, where another team may scoop him up, could result in Miller being a wasted draft pick.

Instead, he will likely make the 53-man roster and be the emergency quarterback, taking a spot away from someone at another position. Competition was always going to be at the forefront in training camp, but it is even more so now with the realization that the Raiders could keep three quarterbacks.