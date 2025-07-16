Raiders' best offseason move was ultimately a no-brainer when it became an option

After a dismal 4-13 campaign in 2024, the Las Vegas Raiders were ripe for big changes. The moves made at three particular key spots in the organization would tell the story of the offseason and set a tone for the future.

The hiring of John Spytek as general manager came first. A head coaching search that minority owner Tom Brady was heavily involved with landed on former USC and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll as well.

Next up for the Raiders' new brass was finding an upgrade at quarterback. Brady led a strong pursuit of Matthew Stafford when the Los Angeles Rams vaguely let him pursue other options, but that, unsurprisingly, did not come to fruition as Stafford wound up staying put.

Raiders' best offseason move was easy once it became an option

Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently honed in on the best offseason decision for each AFC team. Hiring Carroll would certainly qualify, but trading for Geno Smith was his choice for the Raiders.

"The Raiders over the past three seasons rank 27th in PFF passing grade," Wasserman wrote. "Geno Smith spent that time recording the eighth-best PFF passing grade in the league. Las Vegas sent a third-round pick to acquire him, which seems like a no-brainer with that context. Smith gives the Raiders’ offense instant credibility, especially after the team surrounded him with multiple weapons in this year’s draft."

This move was put out there as an option before it occurred, given Smith's history with Carroll, and the Raiders indeed traded for him as the new league year dawned, sending a third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks.

When Smith's contract talks with the Seahawks stalled out, Carroll quickly sold Brady and Spytek on the pursuit of a reunion with a quarterback he has a uniquely close relationship.

Upon contract talks not going well with the Seahawks, it has since been revealed that Smith wanted to reunite with Carroll if it was possible.

The Raiders reset themselves at quarterback when they released Derek Carr in 2023, and two general managers in as many years failed to find the ideal next step via any avenue. Time will tell how the move to acquire Smith works out, but when he became a viable option, acquiring him was an easy follow-up to hiring Carroll as head coach.