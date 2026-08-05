Raiders rookie stock report as training camp enters a more crucial phase

A full week of training camp is now complete for the Las Vegas Raiders. The team has gone through six practices, which is still a small sample size, especially when only two of them were in full pads. But some pictures are starting to become a bit clearer in Las Vegas, even in the early going.

Given that the Raiders are undergoing a rebuild, it matters a great deal how the young core is faring. Let's not get into calling anyone a bust yet, nor anointing anyone a star before even seeing them play a real game. But, headed into a crucial phase with the pads now fully on, let's do a rookie stock report.

These verdicts are based on tidbits coming out of camp, which, to be fair, don't always provide all of the context. But between what is being said about these players and what was expected of them, we can confidently say who is being perceived as better or worse than expected by the media right now.

Las Vegas Raiders rookie stock report after Week 1 of training camp

Fernando Mendoza, QB

For better or worse, as the No. 1 pick, Mendoza was always going to come in with high expectations. And in the early going, he was shutting out the noise and dominating with the second-team offense. But he's regressed from that spot in the last few practices, not looking as clean.

Don't get us wrong, Mendoza is still having a lot of great moments. But procedural errors and snap mishaps with the 2s aren't going to get him in the starting lineup. So, as was the sentiment before camp started, the youngster is slotted in as the No. 2 with some growing pains to work through.

Verdict: Stock Neutral

Treydan Stukes, DB

Stukes is a peculiar case because he spent the entire spring reportedly working with the first-team defense, and the Raiders had no qualms about throwing a ton at him. But now that training camp has started, Stukes is working exclusively with the second group.

There is nothing wrong with a rookie safety, especially one learning effectively two different but key spots as a nickel defender and free safety, running with the 2s. But it is certainly a step down for him after most fans expected him to be a Day 1 starter. He can still get there, but clearly hasn't quite yet.

Verdict: Stock Down

Keyron Crawford, DE

Even though he was a third-round pick, and fans often expect players drafted in that range to contribute right away, Raider Nation understood from the jump that Crawford was a developmental player with several strong veterans in front of him. So, expectations remained fairly modest for him.

It doesn't seem like Crawford is standing out much at camp one way or another. He's flashed with nice plays, particularly against the run, and made a solid block or two on special teams. But Crawford is a project that isn't close to complete, which is fine. Glimpses are good, but don't always mean progress.

Verdict: Stock Neutral

Trey Zuhn III, OL

Zuhn III is effectively a Band-Aid for this Raiders offensive line, as his versatility was his calling card in the draft. And like the fanbase, Las Vegas didn't know exactly where it was going to slot him in. The answer so far has been everywhere, as he's logged snaps at center, right guard and right tackle.

None of these reps have come with the first-team offense, though. And that, again, is expected, given how many bodies the Silver and Black already have on the interior. If he makes a push for DJ Glaze's job, Zuhn III's stock will move. But for now, he's still the flexible backup most thought he'd be in Year 1.

Verdict: Stock Neutral

Jermod McCoy, CB

The biggest question for McCoy was, has been, and probably always will be, about his availability. And although Klint Kubiak said that it'll be a "moving target" with the rookie, the Raiders haven't had to pull their foot off the throttle with him through six practices. He's participated in full, which is a great sign.

McCoy has played with everyone from the 1s to the third group, and it has been somewhat of a mixed bag. But for someone who hasn't played football in a while, McCoy has apparently played well, making a few plays. And again, just the simple fact that he's out there makes him a stock riser.

Verdict: Stock Up

Mike Washington Jr., RB

After Kubiak told the media that he wanted Ashton Jeanty on the field as much as possible, many took this as a negative sign for Washington Jr. A handful of veteran running back workouts lately have drummed up this same sentiment among a portion of fans. But Washington Jr. is changing that tune.

Las Vegas' rookie running back has drawn praise from several reporters, coaches and teammates for his showings thus far in training camp, which means that Washington Jr. may be ready for that No. 2 role sooner rather than later, whatever the workload may be that comes with that distinction.

Verdict: Stock Up

Dalton Johnson, SAF

Nothing has been reported about Johnson thus far in training camp, good or bad. As a fifth-round rookie safety, the expectation is that he'll play special teams, and it stands to reason that this remains the plan. But with no concrete information, and being a mid-Day-3 pick, it's hard to change his stock.

Verdict: Stock Neutral

Zeke Masses, CB

Masses came into camp as a potential riser, and he has even exceeded those expectations. He has been a staple with the first-team defense and impressed the media, coaching staff and his fellow teammates immensely throughout the first week, even after the pads came on.

He'll still have to battle for that CB2 distinction opposite Eric Stokes, but Masses simply being in the conversation and looking poised for at least a rotational role at this point is a marked improvement from where most thought a Day 3 pick would be this early in training camp. Let's hope it continues.

Verdict: Stock Up

Malik Benson, WR

Benson, like Masses, has been in the thick of his positional battle. He has shown flashes at practically every training camp practice thus far, making plays with the 1s and 2s, and reporters are even touting him as the team's third receiver behind Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor.

As a rookie sixth-rounder, that was a steep hill for him to climb. And although he'll still have to fend off second-year pros Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr., Benson is off to a great start. If he can keep stacking days, as he has, then the former Oregon Duck should have a role in his first year.

Verdict: Stock Up

Brandon Cleveland, DT

Not much can be expected from a seventh-round pick, especially in a defensive tackle room that returns all of its key pieces from a year ago. But nothing has been reported on Cleveland from camp anyway, so it's hard to say whether he's closer or further from pushing for a roster spot than he was.

Verdict: Stock Neutral