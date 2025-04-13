The Las Vegas Raiders had arguably the worst offense in the NFL last season under head coach Antonio Pierce and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. While the talent in the running back room left something to be desired, the unit was largely derailed by poor quarterback play.

One of the culprits - Gardner Minshew - was released earlier this offseason by the team, but Aidan O'Connell is still under contract for the Raiders. In March, however, new general manager John Spytek traded for Geno Smith, which gave the team an instant starter.

While some feel that O'Connell is a suitable backup, others would like Las Vegas to draft a young player to learn the ropes from Smith. Most NFL teams carry just two quarterbacks anymore, so something has to give.

Raiders rumored NFL Draft trade chip is the last player you'd expect

On Friday, a fan asked The Athletic's Vic Tafur about potential quarterback options for the Raiders in the upcoming NFL Draft. He replied that not only did he expect Las Vegas to add a rookie signal-caller, but that he expected O'Connell to be moved on draft weekend.

"Bringing in a young quarterback to learn behind Smith makes sense (and we think the Raiders might trade Aidan O’Connell on draft weekend)," wrote Tafur. "New minority owner Tom Brady likes the idea of rookie quarterbacks sitting and soaking it all in, and there are some interesting options even in what is a down year in the draft for QBs."

When it comes to matters of the quarterback, Tom Brady is in charge, and what he says goes. If he wants a young player to learn behind Smith instead of salvaging whatever O'Connell can provide, then that is exactly the route that Las Vegas will take.

The Raiders have already met with a slew of prospective quarterbacks, including Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart, Will Howard and Quinn Ewers. These players are expected to land all over the board, so it appears that Las Vegas is staying prepared for any number of scenarios that arise.

It is unlikely that the team splurges for Sanders in the first round, but if Milroe or Dart are available in the second round, that might be the sweet spot for the Silver and Black. O'Connell could actually be a pivotal piece in a trade package to move up the board for one of these players.

O'Connell brought the franchise some great memories, as his takedown of the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas in 2023 was the greatest gift he could've given Raider Nation. But the NFL is a business, and if trading O'Connell is best for the franchise, then that's exactly what they'll do.