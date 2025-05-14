Raiders schedule leak reveals perfect late-season gift for playoff hopes

The Las Vegas Raiders should be one of the most improved teams in the NFL this season. After new general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll put their fingerprints on the roster, it is hard to imagine that the team will win less than four games.

Improvement is the name of the game for Las Vegas, as their leadership tandem will be given time to build this team the correct way. They also have the benefit of a last-place schedule this year, which should help them snag another win or two, at least.

While the full NFL schedule is not released until Wednesday evening, the league and several reporters have already begun leaking numerous matchups. The Raiders may have an ideal opponent waiting for them late in the season.

Raiders vs. Giants would be ideal late-season matchup

New York Giants beat writer Art Stapleton reported that the Raiders will take on the Giants at Allegiant Stadium in the week between Christmas and New Year's. This means that the Giants will be heading to Las Vegas for a Week 17 matchup.

Ideally, the Silver and Black are in the thick of the playoff race at this point, and New York is hanging on by a thread. The NFC East is loaded with great teams and it is unlikely that the Giants will be competing for a playoff spot, so the Raiders may see rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Head coach Brian Daboll has also been on the hot seat the last several years, and by this point, he could have already been fired. If the Raiders get to host a rookie quarterback with an interim coach late in the season, it could be an easier path to victory that propels them into the postseason.

Of course, anything could happen. Las Vegas may not be in the playoff race at all, which means this game could have implications for draft position.

New York could also be a good team and surprise the NFL like they did several seasons ago. There are no easy wins in professional football, but some matchups are more advantageous, especially for the Raiders.

If Las Vegas can just stay the course and be in the mix for the playoffs late in the season, then they may be able to sneak into the playoffs. Overall, their strength of schedule is quite weak, which means that they'll have an easier path than most.