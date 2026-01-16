These 3 college players could turn Raiders into an instant contender in April

Anyone who covers the Las Vegas Raiders will be talking in circles about alternative NFL Draft strategies, or outside-the-box solutions to fulfill their need for a starting-caliber quarterback.

Even though it's mid-January, and the College Football playoff finale has yet to be played, the widespread, well-founded assumption is that the Raiders will select Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick come April.

So let's just say Mendoza is the guy the Raiders build around. They still have to, you know, build around him. This roster is a galaxy far, far away from competing in their own AFC West division, never mind the conference's larger playoff picture.

So who else could Las Vegas GM John Spytek realistically add to this impending rookie class to give the Silver and Black a puncher's chance at a winning record next season? I've got some dudes.

Raiders post-Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall pick mock draft attacks needs & features another Hoosier

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

I'm sure the Raiders' area scouts are all over this guy. Utilizing the PFF mock draft simulator, San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson was available with the 36th overall pick in Round 2. Had to pull the trigger on him there.

It really depends on what the new Raiders head coach wants scheme-wise when it comes to shaping this draft class. In Johnson's case, however, he is more of a zone corner (91.9 PFF grade) but is plenty capable in man coverage. The 6'0" 195-pound lockdown artist allowed 18 catches on 43 targets for 185 yards, zero TDs, and four INTs this season — good for a 16.1 passer rating.

Not that the Mountain West is an elite conference, but numbers like Johnson's against any level of FBS competition are staggering.

To maximize Johnson's potential and expedite his development, it'd be nice if the Raiders kept free agent Eric Stokes around as a mentor. Or maybe add another veteran to the room. Whatever the case, Johnson has the physical tools and technique of a Day 1 starter.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

How sweet would it be for Mendoza to pick right up in the pros with someone he's so familiar with in Omar Cooper Jr?

One thing that really stands out about Cooper's profile to me is his versatility. After playing almost only in the slot last season, Cooper stepped into the slot this year, and has emerged as Indiana's leading receiver.

Again, who the Raiders hire and who's calling their plays will go a long way in determining how they construct their scheme around (presumably) Mendoza. But like...I'm just saying...adding Cooper to Las Vegas' wideout mix would be so intriguing.

Over the last two seasons, Cooper has caught 98 passes, and 20 of them have gone for TDs. A 20.4% scoring rate. That's stupid. None was more impressive than the one below. Not a touchdown in the NFL, but still, what an effort!!

OMAR COOPER UNREAL CATCH FOR THE TD 😱🤯



WHAT A GAME. WHAT A CATCH. @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/PhHzKjuVB9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 8, 2025

OK back to his fit with the Raiders. Cooper starts in the slot as a rookie. Dont'e Thornton Jr.'s pure speed on the perimeter is a perfect match for Mendoza's uncanny back-shoulder throws outside the numbers.

That's the tip of the iceberg. Some guy named Brock Bowers exists, too. Tre Tucker is an absolute burner who has the body of a slot receiver but plays mostly on the boundary. Then, we'll have to see what 2025 second-round pick Jack Bech can do in Year 2 with more run.

More food for thought: What if the Raiders, with all their cap space, just shell out for Alec Pierce in free agency? imagine running Hoss Y-Juke with that personnel, starring Cooper and Bowers on the same side of the formation with either Pierce or Thornton as the 1?

Or how about Cooper and Bowers on any play design with any sort of swap release? SHEESH.

Logan Jones, C, Iowa

To make the offense really go, Las Vegas could use some stability at the center position. Jordan Meredith wasn't cutting it during the 2025 campaign, nor was Alex Cappa.

Enter: Logan Jones of Iowa fame. On 616 pass blocking snaps over the last two years, the Hawkeyes stalwart has allowed a grand total of six pressures, one QB hit, and zero sacks. Yeah, that'll play in Vegas with a brand-new franchise quarterback, methinks!

Not that college accolades guarantee NFL success, but it's not nothing that Jones won the Rimington Trophy this year, given to the nation's best center. Guess who won it before Jones at Iowa? The Ravens' Tyler Linderbaum, who will be the top free agent at the position this offseason.

Wouldn't it therefore track for the Raiders, in dire need of a competent center, to draft the young man who was voted the best in all of college football? Seems to check out.