Raiders should avoid Pro Bowl cornerback that just fell into their lap

New general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll have been hard at work this offseason turning over a Las Vegas Raiders roster that won just four games in 2024. No position has endured as much change as the secondary, with four of the five starters from last year's team now gone.

Carroll likes his defensive backs to have a certain build, and what the Raiders had leftover from the previous regimes simply wasn't going to cut it. Many feel that the new leadership has not adequately addressed the cornerback position this offseason, leaving a gaping hole in the back half of the defense.

Raider Nation has largely begged for the addition of Jalen Ramsey, but that has been to no avail thus far. However, another highly-touted veteran cornerback just became available.

Raiders should pass on signing former Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander

On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Green Bay Packers released cornerback Jaire Alexander after failing to find a trade partner for him. He is just 28 years old and has two Pro Bowls and two Second-Team All-Pro honors to his name.

Given that list of accolades, Alexander sounds like the perfect solution to Las Vegas' supposed cornerback issues. When healthy, he is one of the best players in the league at his position and he can truly stick with any wide receiver in the NFL.

However, his problem is that he is not always, or ever, healthy. Alexander has been in the league for seven years but has only played a full season one time in his career, and that was in 2019. He has played seven games or less in three of his last four seasons, and just 14 total contests in the last two years.

While he has a clean bill of health heading into the 2025 NFL season, depending on his contract situation, this would be quite the gamble for Las Vegas. According to Over the Cap, his base salary for this season would be $18.2 million, which feels a bit steep for an injury-prone player.

At just 5-foot-10 with 31 and 1/8-inch arms, Alexander is also a bit small to be an outside cornerback in Pete Carroll's system. He has played sparingly in the slot over the last few years, so a transition at this point in his career feels unlikely.

Las Vegas did take a chance on fellow injury-ridden Packers cornerback Eric Stokes this offseason, so it is not out of the question that the Raiders could sign Alexander. But not every great player is meant for the Silver and Black.

Alexander could absolutely help the Raiders' cornerback room and raise the floor of the defense if he can stay healthy in 2025. However, his contract situation is not ideal, and his injury history should give Las Vegas a bit of pause when considering him.