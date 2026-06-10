Raiders should expect call from Klint Kubiak's old friend about Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders fans thought that the Maxx Crosby era was over in Sin City earlier in the offseason. but syke! The Baltimore Ravens infamously backed out of the deal, and back to Vegas came Crosby. The two sides have seemingly moved past their differences, but time will tell if that sticks.

As of now, it appears that Crosby will remain on the Raiders' roster for at least the first part of the 2026 regular season. But after the Los Angeles Rams traded for Myles Garrett, a whole new barrage of Crosby trade rumors surfaced.

A team that could make sense as a trade partner if the time does come to trade him is the Seattle Seahawks, Klint Kubiak's former employer. Lee Vowell of 12th Man Rising wrote about why it makes sense for the defending Super Bowl champions, and it's hard to argue with him.

"The Los Angeles Rams might have dealt for edge rusher Myles Garrett, but the Seahawks GM will feel strongly enough in how his team's roster is built to do an immediate reaction. That said, if he eventually does, might Las Vegas Raider edge rusher Maxx Crosby be a player Seattle tries to add?

"Crosby to Seattle would seem almost obvious. Schneider has reportedly asked what it might take to acquire the elite edge rusher, but now he knows for certain after Crosby was almost sent to the Baltimore Ravens this offseason."

Seattle Seahawks make too much sense as Maxx Crosby landing spot if Las Vegas Raiders go down that road

Vowell also mentioned that the trade package that the Rams surrendered to land Myles Garrett from the Browns and touched on how a similar haul could work for Seattle.

"Should the Seattle Seahawks offer the same kind of package, minus a player of the quality of Verse, as Seattle recently extended their own young edge rusher, Derick Hall, to the Las Vegas Raiders for Maxx Crosby, at least John Schneider has the draft picks to do so.

"Based on projections of free agents lost this offseason, and the Minnesota Vikings hiring Nolan Teasley from Seattle to be their new general manager, the Seahawks have a projected 12 draft picks in 2027 alone. Schneider could send a first-round choice, a third-round pick in 2027, and another high-round selection in 2028 for Crosby."

If the Seahawks offered this kind of haul, that'd be tough for Raiders GM John Spytek to turn down. Not only would Crosby then go to a Super Bowl-contending team, but the Raiders would have more than enough tools to continue to rebuild and put together something special in the coming years.

Now, most of the fanbase doesn't want Crosby gone at this point, but it can't be ruled out. By acquiring Crosby, the Seahawks would go toe-to-toe with the Rams after they added Garrett, and Las Vegas would, once again, have a mountain of picks to set the up better for the future.

Should the Raiders get out to a slow start, a trade of this kind could be a win-win scenario. But will the Seahawks go big or go home? Will the Raiders accept a deal from them? Only time will tell, but this move certainly wouldn't be the worst thing to happen to the Silver and Black, that's for sure.