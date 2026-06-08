Reported framework for latest Maxx Crosby trade idea could get Raiders to engage

Just like the sun rising and setting each day, it was guaranteed that the blockbuster Myles Garrett trade would have a ripple effect on Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders. Many expect other NFC teams to counter, with some ideas coming as obvious, and others as a bit more ridiculous.

It has actually been revealed through this process that Crosby could have been a Los Angeles Ram at several junctures. But Crosby and the Raiders always wanted to make it work together, until this offseason. But the failed trade with the Baltimore Ravens surely left a bad taste in the mouths of both.

Still, every team and player has their price and breaking point. It is entirely possible that Las Vegas struggles again, and Crosby's frustrations mount once more. Perhaps the Raiders get an offer that they can't refuse from a contending team near the deadline. Anything can happen in this league.

Obviously, a deal is not imminent for the superstar defensive end, even if the rumors are kicking back up again in the dog days of the NFL offseason. But the reported framework for the latest Crosby trade idea is good enough that it could get the Silver and Black to engage in talks.

Las Vegas Raiders could reportedly land 1st and 2nd-rounders, plus Mykel Williams from 49ers in Maxx Crosby trade

The California Post's Vincent Bonsignore wrote a column encouraging the San Francisco 49ers to counter the Garrett trade by swinging for Crosby. While that feels like an obvious landing spot that has been discussed, what was most intriguing was the potential framework of the deal.

"According to multiple league sources, that deal framework would likely be a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and young defensive end Mykel Williams for Crosby," Bonsignore wrote.

That is undoubtedly the best package that Las Vegas could receive.

Teams were hesitant to cough up two first-rounders for Crosby this past spring, but this deal is effectively worth two firsts and a second. Williams was the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and although he had an underwhelming rookie year, he still has obvious and abundant talent.

Now, Las Vegas should absolutely see how things go during the season before ever entertaining the idea of trading Crosby again. Barring a ludicrous offer by a desperate foe before then, the Raiders are better off seeing how good their squad looks to start 2026, and how healthy Crosby appears to be.

But fans can't act as if another situation couldn't arise where Crosby would be prime trade bait again. Yes, he's happy to be back with the Silver and Black, and the organization seems glad to have him as the face of the franchise again. The NFL is a business, though, and this isn't the same old regime.

John Spytek and Co. are willing to do business with whoever (yes, including the Raiders' old Bay Area rival) and whenever to improve this roster and build something special. Effectively, two first-rounders and a second-rounder would likely be enough to get Las Vegas to engage in talks.