Raiders should fill out LB corps with veteran who is 'perfect fit'

The Las Vegas Raiders have overhauled their linebacking corps this offseason under new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. Both of the team's starters from last season, Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, left in free agency, and veterans Elandon Roberts and Devin White were signed to replace them.

Before adding White, however, the Raiders did make a strong play for restricted free agent linebacker Christian Elliss, but they were unable to pry him away from the New England Patriots. Las Vegas also added Minnesota linebacker Cody Lindenberg to bolster the room in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

With so many moving pieces and question marks at the position, the Raiders may not be done adding linebackers to the roster. If there is an opportunity to add a veteran after the draft, the team should seriously entertain the idea.

Kyzir White looks like ideal fit to fill out Raiders' linebacking corps

After the draft, USA Today's Cody Woodruff released his list of perfect fits for a handful of veteran free agents. For the Raiders, he suggested that linebacker Kyzir White would be a tremendous addition.

"The Raiders really need a starting-caliber linebacker, and White feels like the perfect fit right now for what Pete Carroll likes to do on defense," Woodruff wrote. "He could step in right away in Las Vegas and fill a linebacker spot."

White started all 17 games and played over 1,000 defensive snaps for the Arizona Cardinals last season. He totaled 137 total tackles, including nine for a loss, as well as 2.5 sacks and an interception. His Pro Football Focus grades are also strong, as he ranked in the top 35 among qualifying linebackers against the run last season, and his tackling grade has been 70.0 or more in five of the last seven seasons.

Roberts is a solid player, but he has never played more than 700 defensive snaps in a season. Devin White cannot be relied on as an every-down linebacker anymore, and it may be careless to start Lindenberg, a seventh-round rookie, right away, even if he has the potential to be a future starter.

There is a reason why Kyzir White is still available in mid-April, and it is because he is already 29 years old and has his shortcomings in pass coverage.

However, he has proven to be durable and versatile throughout his NFL career. If the Raiders need a veteran linebacker who is capable against the run, then Kyzir White should be at the top of their list.