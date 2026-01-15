Raiders should have plenty of interest in pairing this head coach-OC duo

The Las Vegas Raiders had high expectations for their offense in 2025, after adding quarterback Geno Smith, running back Ashton Jeanty, and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly last offseason. That was not meant to be, as the unit fell flat, finishing last in the entire NFL in both scoring offense and total yards.

Kelly was fired, and it is unlikely that Smith will retain his starting role in 2026, as the Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick and are expected to select Francisco Mendoza.

There is an expectation that the franchise will look to hire an offensive mind to lead a young offense that should be headlined by Mendoza, Jeanty, and Brock Bowers, while also featuring Tre Tucker, Michael Mayer, Jack Bech, and Dont'e Thornton Jr.

General manager John Spytek is reportedly conducting an extensive search, with nearly 15 coaches already interviewed or requested for interviews. There is one duo that comes from the NFL's best offense, which Las Vegas should prioritize as a head coach and offensive coordinator combination.

Raiders should not hesitate to pair this Rams duo as their new head coach and offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams finished the 2025 regular season with the league's top offense, leading the NFL in both scoring offense and total yards. While head coach Sean McVay deserves plenty of credit for that, he has also formed an elite staff.

The Raiders have requested to interview three coaches from that staff: offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Chris Shula, and passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase. While Las Vegas has not interviewed any of the three candidates yet, they have openings at both the head coach and offensive coordinator positions.

While Scheelhaase is set to interview for the head coaching vacancy, it could be an opportunity for the front office to get to know him as a potential member of LaFleur's staff.

Poaching two of the top offensive minds from McVay's coaching tree would be pivotal for the Raiders to turn the NFL's worst offense around.

Several coaches from his offensive tree have had success when given an opportunity to become a head coach. LaFleur's brother, Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor, Kevin O'Connell, and now Liam Coen have all found varying levels of success, which could inspire Las Vegas to look to poach someone from that same pipeline.

While the younger LaFleur was far less successful during his time as the New York Jets' offensive coordinator, he was dealt a poor hand as the franchise selected Zach Wilson No. 2 overall. If given a chance to be a first-time head coach with Scheelhaase as his offensive coordinator, he could become the latest member of McVay's coaching tree to thrive in the role.