Raiders should not hesitate to call this recently released safety

The Las Vegas Raiders made significant changes in the offseason. John Spytek and Pete Carroll were brought in as general manager and head coach, respectively, and the duo has largely overhauled the coaching staff and roster.

While the offensive moves, particularly the addition of Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty and Amari Cooper, have received much more attention, the Raiders have a defense that is almost entirely new. None of last season's Week 1 starters at linebacker or in the secondary are back with the franchise in 2025.

The new-look linebacker unit has looked promising during training camp and the preseason. However, the same cannot be said about the secondary, as the unit will begin the season as the biggest question mark on Las Vegas' roster. One player who just hit the free agent market, however, could give fans much more confidence in the group heading into the season.

Raiders should target this recently released safety

The Raiders will begin the 2025 campaign with just four safeties on the roster: Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Tristin McCollum and Chris Smith II. Terrell Edmunds, who is on the practice squad, should also play a significant role for the team to begin the season.

Additionally, Lonnie Johnson Jr. will start the season on IR, but with a designation to return. Las Vegas would be wise to target safety Jabrill Peppers, who was recently released by their Week 1 opponent, the New England Patriots.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Peppers still has $4.32 million guaranteed on his contract for this season. Given that the Raiders have over $27 million in cap space available, they could easily make this addition to the roster.

Peppers would provide the Raiders with a much-needed veteran presence in the secondary. In eight seasons, he has recorded 511 total tackles, including 30 for a loss, 5.5 sacks, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, 35 passes defended and one defensive touchdown.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham also coached Peppers for two years when the two were both with the New York Giants in 2020 and 2021. He would also be able to provide the Las Vegas offense with some insight into their Week 1 opponent.

While Peppers appeared in just six games in 2024, he was still among the league's best safeties when on the field. His 82.3 Pro Football Focus grade was ranked seventh among 171 qualifying safeties, while his 81.7 coverage grade and 74.7 run defense grades ranked eighth and 35th, respectively.

Las Vegas does not have long to make a move if it wants to get Peppers integrated before Week 1. This shocking release could be an incredible addition to the secondary that simply does not come along at this juncture in the offseason, so the Raiders would be smart to pounce.

