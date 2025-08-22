Raiders should reunite (yet another) former Pro Bowler with Pete Carroll

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2025 offseason with several major questions to answer about their roster. Pete Carroll and John Spytek immediately got to work by trading for Geno Smith, but then they let over half of the starting defense leave in free agency without a contract.

Luckily for the Raiders, however, their defensive line stayed intact and was projected to be healthy. Many thought this group was capable of being a top-five unit, but Christian Wilkins' sudden departure from Las Vegas threw a wrench into that.

While all eyes have been focused on bolstering positions like backup quarterback, defensive tackle, cornerback and safety, fans have glossed over the fact that the Raiders are shockingly thin at defensive end. If Malcolm Koonce does not recover well from injury, the room could be in trouble.

Raiders should kick the tires on defensive end Jadeveon Clowney

Tyree Wilson is set for a Year 3 breakout in Las Vegas, but he has been rotating in more and more as an interior defensive lineman, and not a defensive end. Behind him are Charles Snowden and Andre Carter II, both of whom have actually had strong preseasons, but are far from surefire producers.

So, the Raiders should kick the tires on veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Clowney played for Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 and could join Geno Smith and Jamal Adams in Las Vegas as former Pro Bowlers who played for the Seahawks.

In his last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers, Clowney recorded 15.0 total sacks as well as 89 tackles, including 18 for a loss, nine passes defended and two forced fumbles. He is 32 years old, but is reportedly in great shape and planning to sign before the season.

Clowney was able to achieve this production playing around a 60% snap share, so he should still be effective in a rotational role with Koonce. Maxx Crosby will play every snap opposite them, but splitting duties might not be bad for an aging Clowney and Koonce returning from a major injury.

There is no need to be alarmed about the Raiders' defensive end room simply because of Crosby. But the team is just one injury or underperformance away from Crosby having to fend off three blockers by himself again, with nobody on the other end to help him out.

Ideally, Koonce returns to the level he was at in late 2023 and earns a big contract next offseason. However, a potential Clowney deal should not break the bank for Las Vegas, so it may be a worthwhile investment as an insurance policy, at a minimum.

