Raiders should target future Hall of Fame DE to end Malcolm Koonce experiment

The Las Vegas Raiders figure to be big players in free agency, as they have over $100 million in cap space and a roster that is filled with needs. While some of those needs will be addressed with their 10 draft picks, the organization will surely look to add veteran talent that can produce right away.

Setting Fernando Mendoza up for success by building the offensive line and wide receiver room is critical, and the Raiders need to add talent on all three levels of the defense. Of course, figuring out Maxx Crosby's will play a big factor into how John Spytek and his front office approach the offseason.

Whether the five-time Pro Bowl is traded or not, the Raiders will certainly need more talent across the defensive line to support or replace him. New Orleans Saints legend Cameron Jordan, who is set to hit free agency for the first time in his career, could be a veteran option to replace Malcolm Koonce.

The Raiders could target Cameron Jordan as an alternative to Malcolm Koonce

Las Vegas' pass rush struggled in 2025, aside from Crosby, who finished with 10.0 sacks despite constantly facing double teams and missing the final two games. Koonce, although he finished second on the team in sacks, finished the year with just 4.5.

While he improved in the second half of the season and should be better in 2026 as he gets further removed from his torn ACL, the team could use an upgrade opposite Crosby. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jordan is set to hit the free agent market for the first time in his career.

Jordan has a connection to the Raiders coaching staff, as defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Joe Woods served as the New Orleans Saints' defensive coordinator in 2023 and 2024. While Jordan will turn 37 in July, the eight-time Pro Bowler continues to play at a high level.

He rebounded during the 2025 season and finished with 10.5 sacks despite playing just 53.6% of the defensive snaps. Jordan certainly isn't a long-term fit; however, he could still be a veteran leader and a situational pass rusher who can still produce at a high level.

His market value is just one-year, $6.8 million, according to Spotrac. Playing fewer snaps certainly seems to have rejuvenated Jordan, who is fresh off his most productive season since 2021. This also showed up in his advanced metrics, as his 76.0 PFF grade ranked 24th out of 115 edge rushers.

Even if the Raiders slightly overpaid for Jordan, it would be a good investment, as he would provide the defensive front a short-term upgrade. Also, if Las Vegas drafts a young edge rusher, they wouldn't be rushed into action and would have two of the generation's best pass rushers to learn from.

Although Koonce should improve in 2026, he hasn't proven worthy of his projected market value of two-years, $19.8 million. He just hasn't produced enough to justify that contract, so Jordan represents a short-term upgrade who wouldn't hinder the development of a young draft pick.

Of course, Las Vegas should be getting younger to build a roster centered around Mendoza's timeline. That should not stop them, however, from bringing in veterans who can contribute right away and help set the culture for the future, while providing leadership to incoming young talent.