Raiders should write a blank check to pry star free agent from AFC foe

The Las Vegas Raiders, no matter how they finish the 2025 NFL season, will enter the offseason with a laundry list of significant needs. None is more important than figuring out the formula at quarterback, but the Silver and Black badly need to bolster the trenches as well.

Fortunately, the 2026 draft class is supposed to be loaded with difference-makers all over the defensive line, so the Raiders can snag some young talent in April. The same cannot be said, however, for the offensive line, so Las Vegas may need to address this hole on the open market in March.

While there are a handful of strong veteran offensive linemen set to test free agency next year, perhaps no player should be more intriguing to John Spytek and Co. than current Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, for whom the Raiders should write a blank check.

Raiders should spare no cost to sign Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum in free agency

Yes, the fan base wants to see Jackson Powers-Johnson eventually return to center, but if the new regime sees him as a guard, then that is what he'll play. Raider Nation should be more excited about the possibility of Linderbaum, ESPN's No. 2 free agent for 2026, playing alongside Powers-Johnson.

"Linderbaum has a tone-setting mentality on the interior of the front with the foot speed and body control to match pass rushers and climb to the second level in the run game," ESPN's Matt Bowen wrote. Linderbaum's pass block win rate of 95.5% ranks eighth among centers this season, and his 70.0% run block win rate is 16th."

Linderbaum would be a game-changing piece on the interior offensive line for Las Vegas. Not only would he frequently pave lanes for running back Ashton Jeanty, but he'd keep Geno Smith, or whoever is under center for the Raiders, clean in the pocket.

With Dylan Parham in the final year of his contract and unlikely to receive a long-term extension to stay in Las Vegas, the Raiders could easily move Jordan Meredith back to guard, where he thrived during the 2024 season.

Parham could also re-sign on a cheaper deal, or rookie Caleb Rogers could show serious ability at some point in the last nine games of the current campaign. But in a way, it doesn't matter as much who would be at left guard if they are sandwiched between Linderbaum and Kolton Miller.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, in the same piece, provided quite a bit of insight as to how Linderbaum is viewed around the NFL. Fowler also explained why a player of Linderbaum's caliber has a real chance to hit the open market.

"Linderbaum is considered a top-10 interior offensive lineman in the eyes of execs, coaches and scouts. That makes him an expensive option, poised to become one of the highest-paid centers," Fowler wrote. "The Ravens have discussed an extension with Linderbaum but are not within striking distance on a deal. When the Ravens declined his fifth-year option in the spring, that enhanced his chances for free agency."

When Baltimore declined Linderbaum's fifth-year option, it sent shockwaves around the league. On a recent podcast appearance, Fowler went a bit more into detail about why Linderbaum and the Ravens aren't currently seeing eye-to-eye on an extension.

"Baltimore picked Kyle Hamilton over Tyler Linderbaum to pay long-term," Fowler explained. "Baltimore has a lot of guys they have to pay. There’s still a good chance Linderbaum stays there, but it gives him a lot of leverage.”

Given the Ravens' immense defensive struggles this season, it makes sense that they wanted to prioritize locking in a key piece on that side of the ball, like Hamilton, instead of Linderbaum. But now the ball is in Linderbaum's court, and he may let it roll all the way into free agency.

Fowler also added that the price for Linderbaum would likely be just below $20 million per year, which could make him the league's highest-paid center. This would be reminiscient of the Raiders signing Rodney Hudson before the 2015 season, and hopefully, it would have the same effect.

Las Vegas has some serious work to do on the offensive line, and while Spytek wants to build through the draft, players like this don't often become available. There are far worse uses of money than locking in a two-time Pro Bowl center who will only be 25 years old when he signs his second deal.

Plenty will change before free agency starts in March, as there is still half a season left to play. But the Raiders are all but mathematically eliminated already. Plus, they need offensive line help, and they're set to have at least $107 million in salary cap space, so they should write Linderbaum a blank check.