Raiders' Stone Forsythe wasted no time proving Pete Carroll horribly wrong

The Las Vegas Raiders were once again embarrassed on Sunday as they fell to 2-9 with a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The team's rampant issues were on full display, particularly across the offensive line, as the unit was dominated throughout the game.

In a season where the offensive line has consistently underperformed compared to expectations, their Week 12 showing was by far the worst. Geno Smith was sacked ten times and pressured 43 times in the loss, and the Raiders have now allowed 20 sacks over the past three weeks.

While there is plenty of blame to go around following the performance, Stone Forsythe had another rough showing in what has been a tough season for him. His struggles come just days after Pete Carroll inexplicably showered him with praise.

Pete Carroll's Stone Forsythe comments take little time to backfire

Forsythe allowed three sacks, two quarterback hits, three hurries, and eight pressures against the Browns last Sunday. His struggles were predictable, as he was set to line up against future Hall of Famer Myles Garrett, and far too often, he was left on an island by himself.

That did not stop Carroll from showering him with significant praise ahead of the matchup.

"I think Stone has probably played the best he's ever played, and it's a huge challenge. He's been a right tackle historically, and he's played some on the other side, but that's what he's been. To make that jump and hold up and all that, I think he's done a really, really good job. So, again, he's another great competitive kid with the right mentality and mindset and all of that," Carroll said. "And he's willing to take on any of the battles. He's got a big one this week. This is as tough as it gets, so he'll be up for the challenge, and we'll do what we can to make sure that the plan works out. But I think Stone's been great for how we got him and where we brought him from to show up and play for us in this manner, we're very fortunate."

Carroll's comments are quite infuriating for the fanbase, as Forsythe has struggled all year, and Week 12 was no different. His 43.5 Pro Football Focus grade was the second-worst on the team, and he struggled in both pass and run blocking, posting a 38.9 and 54.0 grade, respectively.

That has been a constant theme for Forsythe throughout the season, as his 56.5 grade ranks 59th out of 78 offensive tackles. His 59.6 pass blocking grade and 54.8 run blocking grade rank 57th and 62nd, respectively.

Despite Carroll's confidence in him, it is clear that Forsythe is not a starting-caliber player and should not continue to get opportunities. Instead, the Raiders would be wise to see what they have in Charles Grant over the final six games of the season. The third-round rookie has played just one offensive snap over the first 11 games.

While throwing him into the fire against Myles Garrett would probably not have been a great idea, Las Vegas' focus must be on the future. In order for the front office to properly evaluate their needs heading into the offseason, the coaching staff must give their rookie class an extended look.

Forsythe's time with Carroll dates back to his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks; however, the veteran coach can no longer justify running him out there. The decision not to play the team's rookies in a season that is already lost is borderline malpractice.