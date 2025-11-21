Raiders shouldn't think twice about reuniting with this star in free agency

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't have the most eventful offseason. Outside of trading for Geno Smith, the team stayed relatively quiet, and most of the news stories were about the players that they lost, not necessarily the ones that they brought in.

Much was made about the losses of Robert Spillane, Tre'Von Moehrig and Nate Hobbs, and rightfully so. All three of those players were significant contributors for the Silver and Black, and the Raiders didn't want to pony up for them, so they signed lucrative contracts elsewhere.

Not all of those decisions have come back to bite them, but a handful of them have. Perhaps none more, however, than the decisions to let Divine Debablo and K'Lavon Chaisson walk this offseason, as they've turned into full-blown stars with the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, respectively.

Raiders would be wise to bring back K'Lavon Chaisson this offseason

Whereas Deablo struck a multi-year deal in Atlanta, Chaisson, once again, was forced to sign a one-year prove-it deal, this time in New England. Let's just say that, through the first 10 games of the 2025 NFL season, he has done that and then some.

Chaisson has recorded a whopping 6.5 sacks, 8 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits this season for the Patriots, while also forcing a fumble and picking one up for a touchdown. Thanks to a strong showing against the Tennessee Titans, he was even the NFL's Week 7 Defensive Player of the Week.

In retrospect, not signing Chaisson for the measly price of $3 million seems foolish. But the ship has not completely sailed. Chaisson has not yet been extended by New England's front office, and he's set to test free agency next March.

While he is certainly a worthwhile extension candidate for the Patriots, and they have a solid amount of salary cap space available in the coming years, a bulk of that available money will certainly be eaten up by extensions for quarterback Drake Maye and cornerback Christian Gonzales.

That could leave Chaisson on the outside looking in, or at least impel him to play the open market and see what kind of deal he can get. If that ends up happening, Las Vegas should have no quarrels about begging Chaisson to come back home. Well, at least where he spent 15 games in 2024.

Las Vegas desperately needs a legitimate threat rushing the passer opposite Maxx Crosby, and neither Malcolm Koonce nor Tyree Wilson has turned into that. Chaisson has proven himself capable of doing that this year in New England, and he already has experience working opposite Crosby.

Depending on how Chaisson finishes the season with the Patriots, he could command up to $20 million annually. Luckily, the Raiders have some of the most salary cap space available in the league over the coming years, and they badly need to improve in the trenches.

If New England wants him back and chooses to extend him, and they should, then Las Vegas may be out of luck. But if the Patriots want to roll the dice and let Chaisson test the market, the Raiders shouldn't think twice about reuniting with the emerging star, who is still just 26 years old.