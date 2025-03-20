Raiders signing a Seahawks fan favorite makes too much sense not to happen

The Las Vegas Raiders look to be slowly but surely turning things around. They hired Pete Carroll to be their head coach and traded for Geno Smith to quarterback the offense while the team finds their next franchise quarterback.

Why not add another former Seattle Seahawk to the roster? That's what Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports proposed in his latest write-up where he found homes for the remaining top free agents. Benjamin thinks Tyler Lockett joining the Raiders would make a ton of sense.

"Released in a cost-cutting move by the Seahawks, Lockett is no spring chicken going on 33, and his numbers have dipped for three straight seasons. His downfield savviness could still be valuable in a reserve role, though, and Las Vegas offers strong Seattle connections in Pete Carroll and Geno Smith."

Tyler Lockett reuniting with Pete Carroll and Geno Smith makes perfect sense

As Benjamin noted, Lockett isn't the same player he once was but that's to be expected when you play in the NFL for over a decade. A "down year" for Lockett in 2024 consisted of him hauling in 49 receptions for 600 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders would take those kind of numbers any day of the week.

It would help too that Smith and Lockett are used to playing together. Why not give Smith weapons he's used to with his new team so this offense can exceed expectations right from the jump?

Right now, the Raiders' wide receiver position includes a lot of lesser-known names like Ramel Keyton and Tre Tucker. While Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers give Smith two solid weapons to throw to, why not toss Lockett into the mix as well?

This signing really does make too sense not to happen so let's see if the Raiders make it happen.