Updated Las Vegas Raiders quarterback depth chart after Geno Smith trade

The Las Vegas Raiders were turning over all stones to find a veteran quarterback, with some options that stood out as possibilities on the trade market. On Friday they made a move for one, sending a 2025 third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Geno Smith.

Smith of course has history with Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, having played a total of four seasons for Carroll in Seattle (2020-2023) with the final two as the starter after Russell Wilson was traded. So if Las Vegas was going to pursue a veteran quarterback, Smith naturally sat prominently if the Seahawks were willing to part with him.

The Raiders have, rightfully so, overturned their quarterback depth chart. Desmond Ridder, who was added to mix in the middle of last season off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad and made one start, was not tendered a contract as a restricted free agent. Gardner Minshew, who made nine starts last season, will be released when the new league year starts.

Update Raiders quarterback depth chart after Geno Smith trade

Here's how the Raiders' quarterback depth chart looks now, with the addition of Smith.

1. Geno Smith

2. Aidan' O'Connell

3. Carter Bradley

Smith is of course the new starting quarterback for the Raiders, and with a contract extension looming the 34-year old may be that for the next few years. He has been top-five in the league in passing yards and completion percentage in two of the last three seasons

O'Connell has started 17 games for the Raiders over the last two seasons since being taken in the fourth round of the 2023 draft (No. 135 overall) out of Purdue. He has never profiled as an unquestioned NFL starting quarterback, but he could have a long career as a capable backup.

The Raiders signed Bradley as an undrafted rookie in 2024, and he did not appear in a regular season game. In three preseason games last year, he went 17-for-34 for 225 yards with a touchdown and an interception. If the Raiders add anyone else to the depth chart, the Toledo and South Alabama product will have competition for the No. 3 role.