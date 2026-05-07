Raiders' 'sleeper' DROY candidate shouldn't actually be a darkhorse at all

After indicating that they had so much interest in wide receivers and defensive tackles in the middle rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, it came as quite a shock when the Las Vegas Raiders opted instead to completely retool their secondary, even if that, too, was much-needed and also long overdue.

But the opportunity to draft Treydan Stukes, a first-round caliber player at pick No. 38, and Jermod McCoy, a certified top-15 talent in the class at pick No. 101 in the fourth round, was just too good for John Spytek and the front office to pass up. Talent acquisition is the name of the game in a rebuild.

Stukes, despite being a fairly unheralded second-rounder, at least in the media, recently garnered some attention as a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate. Now, McCoy is being tabbed as a "sleeper" for the honor as well, but he shouldn't really be that long a shot to come home with it.

Las Vegas Raiders rookie CB Jermod McCoy already coming up in DROY conversations

McCoy fell to the very early part of Day 3 due to injury concerns, and injury concerns only. In terms of pure ability, McCoy was always considered a player who would be elite and an instant starter. But Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski believes that McCoy is one of many darkhorses now.

"Cornerback Jermod McCoy could have easily been a top-10—if not top-five—draft pick had he been healthy throughout the entire 2026 draft cycle, but he wasn't, and his situation only seemed to get worse as the draft drew nearer.

"The cornerback reportedly required a "bone plug to repair a cartilage defect" in his knee, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Another surgery could be required.

"Even so, the Las Vegas Raiders traded up to the top pick of this year's fourth round to select McCoy. The cornerback was the most high-profile prospect in this year's class to experience a significant draft weekend slide—which placed him at the forefront of national conversations.

"If McCoy stays healthy as a rookie and plays to his immense talent level, no one will forget what he endured throughout the process and shower him with praise. All the while, everyone will be holding their breath hoping his body holds up and he blossoms as the caliber of player his ability dictates."

Essentially, McCoy is only in this conversation because he may have to sit out the year with an injury. In which case, he wouldn't be eligible for the award. But assuming he plays, no reason exists for McCoy to be considered a sleeper when in reality, he is a frontrunner.

At just 19 years old, McCoy put clamps on the best wide receivers in the SEC. Even after missing the entire 2025 college football season, if not for perceived long-term issues, McCoy's 2024 tape was enough to still warrant an early Day 1 selection. That's the kind of player we're talking about here.

If the Raiders opt against another surgery in the short-term, McCoy should immediately start on the boundary opposite Eric Stokes. Yes, Darien Porter and Hezekiah Masses should rotate in, but McCoy would effectively be "the guy" out wide for the Las Vegas defense.

With his skill set, NFL-ready body and a big opportunity in what should be an exciting and unpredictable defense, McCoy playing makes him a favorite for the DROY award. But until he clears his injury hurdles, he'll be a question mark and seemingly lumped in with the rest of the Day 3 picks.

A "sleeper." Well, I wouldn't advise sleeping on McCoy.