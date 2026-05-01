Treydan Stukes hype is reaching level Raiders fans haven't even thought of yet

Much of the hype surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 NFL Draft class has been about the picks of Fernando Mendoza, Jermod McCoy and Mike Washington Jr. And it's easy to see why, as this is a franchise quarterback, top-10 talent and a running back we're talking about. Those are all exciting.

But lost in the shuffle of that buzz is the fact that none of them may start in Week 1. Mendoza could be on the bench learning from Kirk Cousins, McCoy may need another surgery, and Washington Jr. will always be a rotational piece behind Ashton Jeanty. That's not the case for every rookie, though.

Second-rounder Treydan Stukes seems like the most surefire starter for the Silver and Black's rookie class, as he should step into the free safety role immediately. And while fans are still enthusiastic about that and believe Stukes can be a great player, perhaps they aren't quite thrilled enough.

The hysteria for Stukes is reaching massive levels from unbiased experts, as one even believes that he could be firmly in the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation in 2026.

Draft expert predicts Las Vegas Raiders SAF Treydan Stukes will be in DROY conversation

FanSided's Mike Luciano recently reviewed every draft class in the NFL, giving them letter grades and going over his favorite and least favorite picks. Outside of the obvious Mendoza selection, he tabbed Stukes as the Raiders' best pick, and Luciano outlined his high expectations for the Arizona product.

"My guy, Treydan Stukes, in the second round, that was one of my favorite picks of the entire draft. Super smart, super versatile, great turnover guy, freaky athlete, big guy. Everything this Raiders defense needs," Luciano said. "A guy where, if he's not in the Defensive Rookie of the Year (voting's) top three or four or five, I'm genuinely going to be very surprised. I really like that fit."

Now, Raider Nation expected Stukes to supplant Isaiah Pola-Mao at free safety. They expected him to make an instant impact and be nothing if not a solid player in the secondary who can make splash plays. But a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate? That is hype that fans haven't yet thought of.

It is unusual for non-first-rounders to be in the running for coveted awards like that, but Luciano is right about Las Vegas being a hand-in-glove fit for him. The Raiders are clearly angling toward a defense that utilizes heavy nickel and dime packages, and Stukes is a chess piece for Rob Leonard.

As an older prospect with tons of experience at the college level, Stukes should be ready to make the NFL transition quicker than most of his peers. And his age doesn't limit his ceiling in any way; it just raises his floor and gives Las Vegas a key contributor both right away and in the future.

Charles Woodson was the last Raider to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, as he did so back in 1998. But Khalil Mack and Maxx Crosby got close in 2014 and 2019, respectively. Mack came in third behind Aaron Donald and CJ Mosley, and Crosby was snubbed in favor of Nick Bosa.

If Stukes, after just one year, is in the same echelon as those three players, then Las Vegas has a bona fide star on its hands. It may seem far-fetched, and it is certainly a level of hype that Raider Nation has not considered before for Stukes. But there's a reason he's getting praised like this by outsiders.

And what a pleasant surprise it would be.

Praise keeps pouring in for the Raiders' 2026 NFL Draft class!



Check out FanSided's Mike Luciano as he grades Las Vegas' class and gives his best and worst picks 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/508BycsVXs — Just Blog Baby (@JustBlogBaby) April 30, 2026