Raiders' solution to growing crisis might be easier than anyone expected

While first-year general manager John Spytek and the Las Vegas Raiders continue to identify who belongs with the franchise and who doesn't, adding a youth-infused talent or two at right tackle continues to look like a position of focus in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty has not exactly gotten off to a banner start in his first professional campaign, but it has truly been due to no fault of his own. The offensive line and his fellow skill position players have let him down with run-blocking at every turn.

Things will certainly change as boards adjust, sources share news, and the college football season concludes. But here are three early names, one on each day of the selection process, that Raiders fans should keep on their radar as the fall progresses.

Right tackle prospects for Raiders to monitor in 2026 NFL Draft

Day 1: Spencer Fano, Utah

Fano offers a different profile than his teammate Caleb Lomu, who is also highly regarded by teams as a potential Day 1 pick. Fano is a player who wins more with technique and athleticism than sheer size.

He’s light on his feet and excels in mirroring pass rushers, both of which are traits that could make him a natural fit as the Raiders build around offensive weapons like Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers.

Though he doesn’t carry the same overwhelming power as some of his peers, Fano’s polish, intelligence, and versatility, with the ability to kick inside to guard if needed, give him high value for a team looking for flexibility across the offensive line.

Day 2: Blake Miller, Clemson

A prospect well known in the scouting industry for multiple years now, Miller would be a natural fit at right tackle for Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. He is one of the more mature and experienced players and is expected to declare this year.

Miller has accrued over 3,000 career snaps on the right side of the offensive line, with just six sacks allowed during his four-year career thus far for the Tigers.

While not the most athletic mover, and with far less power than that of the aforementioned Fano, Miller projects as a serviceable NFL starter whose technique and ability to win the leverage battle will allow him to play a while on Sundays.

Day 3: Brian Parker II, Duke

Parker would be a versatile presence up front with over 375 snaps at both left and right tackle in his ACC career. He has been a riser on NFL Draft boards this fall as he is off to another strong campaign with the Blue Devils.

A few years ago, Duke was a common landing spot for scouts in an effort to watch eventual first-rounder Graham Barton, and Parker looks next in line as a front-five Blue Devil to hear his name called next April.

He was a preseason All-American after a 2024 campaign that saw him earn Second Team All-ACC honors. Parker is an athletic mover at the position who operates with a violent mentality as the whistle arrives. There's a long list of names that others will highlight before his right now, but expect Parker to become a headliner of the tackle class as we creep closer to next April.

