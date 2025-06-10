Raiders' solution to weakest position group is hiding in plain sight

If we're being honest, the Raiders' defense could probably use a little help.

I don't want to ruin the offseason vibes too much by spiraling into some sort of panic about the fact that one of the worst defenses in the league (at times) last year didn't reallllllllly do anything to get a any better, but a few more moves probably wouldn't hurt.

But it's summer! And free agency is over! Who would possibly be able to conjure up mid-June moves that could really make a difference at this point. Reader, Bleacher Report can. And that's exactly what they did in their latest listicle full of still-available free agents and the teams they'd best fit on. It's very convenient. They even did the Raiders a solid and found them a linebacker!

Kyzir White could be the depth piece that the Raiders' linebacker room needs

"After a slow start to his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers, Kyzir White has become one of the league's most well-rounded linebackers. He's played inside linebacker in odd-man fronts and outside linebacker in even-man alignments, specifically with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. White battled injuries early in his career that cost him 18 games between 2018 and 2020. But in three of the last four years, he's suited up for every regular-season contest and has played at an optimal level ... White could provide a major boost to the Las Vegas Raiders' linebacker group. This offseason, the Silver and Black signed Devin White and Elandon Roberts to one-year deals. They played less than 45 percent of their previous teams' defensive snaps last season. The Raiders could address their weakest position group with one of the top free agents younger than 30."

I'm sure White would be a useful addition, but all I get from this blurb is just how bleak the Raiders' linebacker situation is. Devin White and Elandon Roberts. One-year deals. It's all so depressing. This is why I didn't want to get too deep into this – now I'm just thinking about what the Raiders didn't do this offseason, instead of what they did. It's nothing a few hours of Geno Smith YouTube highlights can't fix.

(But maybe go get a linebacker, guys.)