Raiders' sophomore is stealing the spotlight while all eyes are elsewhere

Tom Telesco did not give much to the Las Vegas Raiders, but he did nail the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. Brock Bowers was a First-Team All-Pro last season, Jackson Powers-Johnson made the All-Rookie team, and D.J. Glaze turned into a high-end starter at right tackle in his first campaign.

Much has been made this offseason about Bowers' potential in a competent offense with a clever play-caller and a viable veteran quarterback. Powers-Johnson has also been popular as he transitions to center full-time and builds a rapport with Geno Smith.

This year's rookie class has also been a hot topic of conversation, as first-rounder Ashton Jeanty might be the most hyped prospect to enter the Raiders' building in recent memory. Mid-rounders Darien Porter and Dont'e Thornton Jr. have also garnered attention for their offseason progress.

DJ Glaze is emerging as a star for Raiders in Year 2

Despite taking over as the starter in Week 4 and holding down the right side of the line last season, however, Glaze has largely been flying under the radar. Raiders insider Vincent Bonsignore recently spoke about Glaze on the Vegas Nation podcast and gave him his flowers ahead of Year 2.

“By the sounds of it, talking to Pete Carroll, he’s picked up right where he left off and really caught the eye of the veteran coach," Bonsignore said.

While this should come as no surprise to any fan who watched the Raiders last season, Glaze's progress has been largely overshadowed by national storylines surrounding Carroll, Smith, Bowers, Jeanty and more.

RELATED: Raiders fans can finally relax about Kolton Miller after latest comments

The Athletic's Tashan Reed reported that Glaze was solidified in the starting lineup, despite the many rumors that he would be supplanted by a first-round rookie during the draft. Carroll also reportedly believes that this offensive line unit has another level to reach, which is a testament to Glaze's potential.

Fortunately, while most of the eyes have been elsewhere during the Raiders' offseason program, the second-year tackle has been making strides. Carroll even spoke about Glaze's progress when he met with the media after mandatory minicamp.

“I thought he had a really, really good offseason with us,” Carroll said. “He looks like he’s ready to go. He’s a second-year guy, but guys go from Year 1 to Year 2, and they have the ability to make a big jump.”

For the sake of both the Raiders and their fan base, hopefully, Glaze makes the leap that some are anticipating he can. If he does, then the eyes that were diverted elsewhere would have no choice but to pay attention as the second-year tackle steals the spotlight for the Silver and Black once and for all.