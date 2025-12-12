Raiders sound like preferred landing spot for Heisman Trophy finalist QB

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a nightmare 2025 NFL season, as they have fallen well short of expectations in every realm. While the organization preached that they would be looking to compete this year, they are just 2-11 and on a seven-game losing streak that seemingly has no end in sight.

There have been plenty of issues with the team, from the coaching staff to the offensive line to Geno Smith. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon have already been fired, and head coach Pete Carroll and Smith could be the next two out the door this offseason.

Las Vegas should clearly look to find its quarterback of the future in the 2026 NFL Draft. While it's not certain who exactly will be available when the Raiders are on the clock, one Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback recently listed Las Vegas as his preferred landing spot.

The Raiders are drawing interest from a Heisman Trophy finalist who would fill a major need

Several teams, not just the Raiders, will be looking to land a franchise quarterback in this year's draft. Luckily for Las Vegas, it could be in a position to land the first overall pick for the first time since selecting JaMarcus Russell all the way back in 2007.

While many believe that Indiana's Fernando Mendoza or Oregon's Dante Moore would be the target on Day 1, there is no telling who this front office covets. Plus, there is a different college quarterback who is interested in wearing the Silver and Black.

Vanderbilt Commodores star Diego Pavia, one of this year's four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, expressed his interest in playing for the Raiders during a recent Twitch stream.

"What NFL team do I want to play for? Let me think. Well, I got a few options," Pavia said. "One, anywhere that needs a QB, but this is where I would like to go: Las Vegas Raiders, so I can play with Maxx Crosby... He would control the defense. I would get the offense. And we would win."

While Pavia had originally shared that he would list five desirable teams, the Raiders were the only team mentioned by the Commodores quarterback. Perhaps the Albuquerque, New Mexico native has an affinity for the desert landscape and wants to return closer to home.

Pavia, who is a sixth-year senior, will be 24 years old at the time of the 2026 NFL Draft. That is nearly two full years older than Mendoza and more than three years older than Moore. However, age is not as much of a factor for quarterbacks, and Pavia is fresh off an incredible season as a dual-threat.

He led Vanderbilt to its first ten-win season in program history, which is hard to accomplish in a stacked SEC conference. He threw for 3,192 yards, 27 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing 71.2% of his passes. He added 826 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 152 carries.

Despite his impressive numbers, Pavia is not projected to be a first-round pick due to his age. It is unclear if the Raiders would have interest in a later-round quarterback, particularly if they land one early on. However, the Commodores' star has made it known that he hopes to wind up in Las Vegas.