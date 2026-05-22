Raiders stars are proving that Klint Kubiak is exactly who fans think he is

The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off OTAs this week, marking the first time that the entire new-look roster and coaching staff have gotten together in a full practice-like setting. Of course, the franchise will once again be embarking on a new era under the direction of first-time head coach Klint Kubiak.

There is plenty of excitement surrounding the organization, but only time will tell if this is the regime that will finally lead the Raiders to turn the corner. And unlike last season, the coaching staff and front office appear to actually be on the same page.

While Kubiak doesn't have experience in a lead role, it is clear that the team has bought into his coaching and vision. Three of Las Vegas' stars -- Ashton Jeanty, Kolton Miller and Eric Stokes -- had a positive response when asked about their first impression of the new head coach.

Raider Nation knows Kubiak to be a film-first, often deadpan and "all-ball" type of coach. Early player comments prove this.

Las Vegas Raiders' stars are impressed with Klint Kubiak early in his tenure

Several of Las Vegas' stars spoke to reporters on Wednesday after Day 2 of OTAs, where they were asked about their first impression of the new head coach. Jeanty was the first to praise Kubiak.

"He's not all ball, but he definitely is about his business while we're in the building," Jeanty said. "But we still have a good time. He still cracks a couple jokes, but we're definitely just trying to get better each and every single day, and he's just trying to translate that to us."

Eric Stokes had a slightly different response to the same question.

"It's all ball with him, and that's what I pretty much love to where he steps up and he ain't taking no little giggles, no nothing. Like, we're about business," Stokes said. "We're coming in, we're doing this, and doing that. It ain't no other little unnecessary stuff going on. It ain't no other stuff. He's just straight ball. I've only seen one tone from him. I ain't seen no other different tone. No nothing. He's just pretty much one tone, and it's all ball. I love it."

Kolton Miller agreed that everything is pretty straight-forward with Kubiak.

"Behind the scenes, it's his approach. He wants the best out of everybody. He's direct. There's no fluff. Everything's straightforward, real with him, and we all appreciate that," Miller added.

While Kubiak was hired due to his play-calling ability, his new job will have far more responsibilities. One of the major differences in his previous role as an offensive coordinator and his current gig is whether or not he will be able to manage all of the different personalities in the locker room.

Based on the response from Jeanty, Stokes, and Miller, it appears that he has gotten off to a great start in that department. Of course, time will tell if Kubiak, who grew up in NFL locker rooms because of his father, Gary Kubiak, continues to be a natural at connecting with the whole roster.

It is very easy to have players get behind you during the offseason when there is plenty of excitement around the building. The bigger test will come if the team falls on hard times, as his ability to navigate the ship through turbulence will define his ability to thrive.

Still, it is great to see three of the Raiders' best players already getting behind the young head coach and being exactly what fans thought he'd be: All ball. If everyone is on the same page, it will make Kubiak's job much easier in his first year.