Raiders still have reasonable path to No. 1 pick with a win vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders need the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in the worst way. Not only would this be a silver lining at the end of an agonizing 2025 NFL season, but it could be a franchise-altering selection, especially if they land a quarterback. There's no guarantee they'll pick this high again.

In years past, the Raiders have had no issues winning meaningless games and taking themselves out of the running for the very top picks. With just one contest left in the campaign, however, Las Vegas has clinched a top-two pick. But the Raiders want to be at the top of the board.

They certainly deserve to be, given their losses to the league's other worst teams. Plus, having the first overall pick allows a team to control the entire event in April. Unfortunately, a battered and bruised Kansas City Chiefs team in Week 18 stands in the way, led by quarterback Chris Oladokun.

Raiders' route to No. 1 pick if they mess around and beat the Chiefs

Fortunately, however, the Raiders still have a route to the No. 1 pick, even if they, in typical fashion, find a way to emerge victorious in a game that they have no business winning. The easiest route is simply losing to the Chiefs, which would lock up the coveted first selection.

Another simple route would be the New York Giants beating the Dallas Cowboys in the early window in Week 18. That would clinch the first pick for the Raiders, and it would allow the team to send Kansas City out sad while not having any negative ramifications on the draft.

If Las Vegas beats the Chiefs and the Giants lose to the Cowboys, however, that is where things get a bit more complicated. Still, though, there is a relatively simple route to the Raiders picking first. It just involves three other games around the NFL going Las Vegas' way.

No matter what else happens, if three of the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks lose in Week 18, the Raiders will be at the top of the board. Again, the team could know its fate before it plays, as the Falcons, Browns and Seahawks all play before Las Vegas does.

Losses by all three of those teams, even with a loss by the Giants as well, would mean that the Raiders don't have anything to play for on Sunday. The No. 1 pick would be theirs, and they can comfortably try to win their first game since mid-October.

For the first time in weeks, Raider Nation may be able to root for the Silver and Black to win a game and not have it negatively affect their draft position. That would be a dream spot for Las Vegas to be in. Let's hope it comes to fruition.