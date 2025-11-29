Raiders still haven't come to the Geno Smith realization that they need to

Things looked so promising for the Las Vegas Raiders before the campaign. But it didn't take long for any optimism to disintegrate as the franchise stares down another losing season.

Pressure is building on everybody. Head coach Pete Carroll is feeling the heat, firing offensive coordinator Chip Kelly as his first year in Las Vegas spirals out of control. The acquisition of quarterback Geno Smith initially sparked intrigue, but things have not gone according to plan for the veteran in a new environment.

Smith and Carroll know each other well. There was already a developed trust between the two that was expected to serve them well. But a lack of dependable pass-catchers, the injury to stud tight end Brock Bowers, and some glaring performance regression saw the gamble to bring him into the fold backfire badly.

Raiders could have a massive Geno Smith problem on their hands this offseason

The two-time Pro Bowler has completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,367 yards and 13 touchdowns. Smith has thrown 13 interceptions, and his lowly 29.3 QBR is a fair reflection of how things are unfolding. Unless there is a miraculous turnaround under interim offensive coordinator Greg Olson, the Raiders must come to an unwanted realization.

Smith just turned 35. He's not getting any younger. It's long past time for the Raiders to draft a blue-chip quarterback and develop them effectively.

That could mean Las Vegas keeps its current starter around for one more season, especially considering $18.5 million of his contract is guaranteed in 2026. Still, teams around the league have had no problem eating substantial amounts of dead cap to get rid of regressing signal-callers in recent years.

Las Vegas' remaining games will serve as an audition for Smith. If he picks things up with Olson calling plays, his struggles can be placed squarely on Kelly. If the same indifferent performances continue, the Raiders will have enough evidence to go in a different direction, whether Carroll stays as head coach or not.

Smith has overcome plenty of adversity throughout his rollercoaster career. He was down and out, in danger of being cast aside entirely by the league, once upon a time. This is minuscule in comparison, but that also doesn't detract from how precarious things look for the West Virginia product without a strong end to the campaign.

Kelly's departure is only going to help. This wasn't a good fit from a long way out, and everyone (including Smith) suffered accordingly. But what comes next has massive ramifications attached.