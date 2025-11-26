Raiders could swing on 2026 Geno Smith alternative that just might make sense

As the 2025 NFL season gets more and more lost for the Las Vegas Raiders, there aren't a lot of signs of hope looking to 2026. Geno Smith probably isn't going anywhere, especially if Pete Carroll remains as head coach. Smith is immune to criticism from Carroll to a nauseating extent.

Plus, if Smith were to be gone, who would replace him as the starting quarterback is a big unknown as things stand right now. So, if Carroll is back as the Raiders' head coach next season, the idea of adding genuine competition for Smith during the offseason is basically a non-starter.

Unless general manager John Spytek makes a move to add another veteran signal-caller anyway, and makes Carroll deal with a circumstance where Smith could be beaten out for the starting job. That would be fun to see from afar, and it would be an undeniable sign that Carroll has lost his say.

Raiders offered Geno Smith fallback plan that just might work

As is always the case, the list of free agent quarterback options looking to the 2026 offseason is not robust. The trade market may yield a notable option or two, but it's hard to get overly excited about the most prominent of those possible options.

So, as it always does, it may take a little extra digging to find the Raiders someone who could at least compete with Smith in 2026. However, Grant Cohn of SI.com has revealed an option that may make a lot of sense: Mac Jones.

The 49ers made a big financial commitment to Brock Purdy, so Jones lands as an offseason trade chip for them. Multiple teams are sure to have interest if they'll entertain moving the former first-round pick, and the Raiders are among nine potential suitors Cohn offered.

RELATED: Pete Carroll said the worst thing possible after Raiders' meltdown vs. Browns

"The Raiders seem stuck with Geno Smith for one more year. But in the meantime, they could try to trade for Jones and have the two compete for the starting job in 2026. Jones most likely would win the competition," Cohn wrote. "But the Raiders already got burned by one former 49ers quarterback -- Jimmy Garoppolo. Maybe they'll be hesitant to roll the dice on another one."

The Raiders' past situation with Jimmy Garoppolo, under a different regime, should have nothing to do with their potential offseason interest in Jones. The bigger question is how Carroll, as much as his perspective will matter after how this season has gone, would feel about there being real competition for his pet quarterback.

Jones has shined in his opportunities as a starter this season in San Francisco, and he had a solid rookie campaign as well. This is far from anointing him the next Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold, but he could at least be more serviceable as the team finds its true long-term solution under center.