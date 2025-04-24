Raiders strikeout on Ashton Jeanty, pivot in huge way in final 7-round mock draft

At long last, the NFL Draft is finally here. The Las Vegas Raiders will be on the clock with the No. 6 pick, but their supposed top target may not be on the board. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was linked to Las Vegas throughout the pre-draft process, but the Jacksonville Jaguars seem to be swooping in at the last second.

With that in mind, we produced one final mock draft before the real thing begins on Thursday evening. We performed no trades up or down the board, just a simple pivot after missing out on Jeanty.

Raiders pivot after striking out on Ashton Jeanty in final 7-round mock draft

No. 6 - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Graham was a pivotal part of the Wolverines' National Championship squad in 2023, and last season, he recorded 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss en route to All-American honors. The nearly 6-foot-4 and 300-pound defensive tackle would wreak havoc against both the pass and run for the Silver and Black, causing headaches for opposing offenses. Good luck blocking him, Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins and Malcolm Koonce.

No. 37 - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Henderson would be the most exciting pick for Raider Nation, and he would fill the massive chasm they currently have at running back. Between his connection with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and his elite combination of speed and strength, he could make waves in both the rushing and passing attack as a rookie. He recorded 1,300 yards of offense and 11 touchdowns last year for the National Champion Buckeyes and would be a Day 1 starter in Las Vegas.

No. 68 - Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Noel is one of the more underrated prospects in the draft and could fill a major need for the Raiders. The Las Vegas offense needs speed on the outside, and Noel provides just that, as evidenced by his 4.39-second 40-yard dash time. Not only did he catch 80 passes for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns last year for the Cyclones, but he had the third-highest athleticism score of any receiver at the combine. If he lasts until the third round, the Raiders can't afford to pass him up.

No. 108 - Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

Porter could be classified as the prototypical Pete Carroll prospect. Not only will he remind the veteran coach of Richard Sherman with his long arms and big frame, but he transitioned from wide receiver to cornerback in college just like Sherman did. There are some concerns about his age and lack of experience, but he could be a fun project for Carroll. In the fourth round, this 6-foot-3, 195-pound defensive back with 33 and 1/8-inch arms is well worth a gamble.

No. 143 - Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

Howard just makes too much sense for the Raiders, given his relationship with Coach Kelly. Not only did he complete 73.0% of his passes last season for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns, but he added 226 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Howard is one of the best dual-threat options in the draft, and at 6-foot-4 and 236 pounds, he has an NFL-ready frame with plenty of upside to tap into.

No. 180 - Nohl Williams, CB, California

Williams was an absolute ballhawk for the Golden Bears last season. Not only did he lead the country with seven interceptions, but he returned one for a touchdown and added nine pass deflections. He is a willing tackler with speed and agility who has an ideal frame to be a slot or box corner in the NFL. Williams needs to cut down on his penalties, but after starting his career at UNLV, he could get comfortable quickly in Las Vegas.

No. 213 - Elijah Roberts, EDGE, SMU

Roberts was a bit of a late bloomer in college, but he finished off his career with two dominant campaigns at SMU. In his final two years, he totaled 17.5 sacks and 24 tackles for loss as well as four forced fumbles. He also has an ideal frame for an NFL edge rusher, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 285 pounds. Roberts is an above-average athlete and has a ridiculous reach with 33 and 5/8-inch arms, so he could be a long-term factor for the Raiders as an edge rusher.

No. 215 - Joshua Gray, IOL, Oregon State

Gray is a versatile offensive lineman who played in 56 games over the course of five seasons for the Beavers. After playing tackle for most of his career, he kicked inside to guard for his final campaign and had the best year of his career. At 6-foot-5 and 299 pounds, he could benefit from gaining a bit more weight, but he is tough and experienced, which is the kind of player that Spytek and Carroll love.

No. 222 - Teddye Buchanan, LB, California

Buchanan is one of those players who just has a nose for the football. After spending four years at UC-Davis, an FCS program, he made the jump into the ACC last year and led the conference in assisted tackles. All told, the 6-foot-2, 233-pound linebacker recorded 114 tackles, including 12 for a loss and 5.0 sacks. His skills are already good in coverage, so if he could get a bit better at shedding blocks and carving out space on the inside, he could play a role early in his career.